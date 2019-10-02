Nation Other News 02 Oct 2019 Bihar: BJP MP falls ...
Bihar: BJP MP falls into flood-water after boat capsizes, rescued by locals

The incident took place when Yadav was in Ramnibigha village to take stock of the situation.
BJP MP Ram Kripal Yadav. (Photo: ANI)
Patna: BJP MP Ram Kripal Yadav, on Wednesday, fell into the flood-water after the makeshift boat he was travelling in capsized in Masaurhi area of the district here during his visit to the flood-affected areas.

The incident took place when Yadav was in Ramnibigha village to take stock of the situation. He was rescued by the locals.

 

The flood in the state capital has troubled several other leaders as well.

On Tuesday, water entered into the residence of state Health Minister Mangal Pandey in Patna.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi and his family were on Monday also bailed out by National and State Disaster Response Forces (NDRF) as they were stranded after flood-water burst into their house.

Five NDRF teams are deployed in Rajendra Nagar and Kankarbagh areas of Patna to assist people facing difficulties while Indian Air Force helicopters are dropping relief material to the flood-affected areas of the state.

According to the Bihar State Disaster Management Authority, 40 people have died in the state due to floods so far.

