Yet another land acquisition bid by Telangana govt suffers HC jolt

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Friday stayed the government’s land acquisition proceedings pertaining to around 102 acres in Mutrajpally village in the limits of Gajwel-Pragnapur municipality.

The government had contended that the land acquisition was for building a residential colony for displaced families as part of the rehabilitation and resettlement package for Mallannasagar, which is part of the Kaleshwaram Project. Those evacuated forcibly were also entitled to be included in the R&R package.

He wanted the government to explain why, when government land was available in that area, it was going for land acquisition, which meant that many farmers would lose their lands.

The judge was dealing with a petition filed by Cheruku Srinivas Reddy, who challenged the land acquisition proceedings issued in 2021. He said that the authorities had issued notification to acquire around 102 acres in survey number 326 of the said village, whereas the survey number contains a total 201 acres. He pointed out that revenue records right from 1954-55 showed that the land proposed to be acquired were patta lands. Officials had changed and classified them as assignment land. The petitioner challenged the application of GOMs. No. 35 to the notification.

Gouraram Rajasekhar Reddy, counsel for the petitioner, argued that the GO was not applicable as it relates to homes for project displaced families but not for irrigation projects.