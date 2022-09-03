  
Nation Other News 02 Sep 2022 Yet another land acq ...
Nation, In Other News

Yet another land acquisition bid by Telangana govt suffers HC jolt

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VUJJINI VAMSHIDHAR
Published Sep 3, 2022, 12:19 am IST
Updated Sep 3, 2022, 7:40 am IST
Telangana High Court
 Telangana High Court

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Friday stayed the government’s land acquisition proceedings pertaining to around 102 acres in Mutrajpally village in the limits of Gajwel-Pragnapur municipality.

The government had contended that the land acquisition was for building a residential colony for displaced families as part of the rehabilitation and resettlement package for Mallannasagar, which is part of the Kaleshwaram Project. Those evacuated forcibly were also entitled to be included in the R&R package.

He wanted the government to explain why, when government land was available in that area, it was going for land acquisition, which meant that many farmers would lose their lands.

The judge was dealing with a petition filed by Cheruku Srinivas Reddy, who challenged the land acquisition proceedings issued in 2021. He said that the authorities had issued notification to acquire around 102 acres in survey number 326 of the said village, whereas the survey number contains a total 201 acres. He pointed out that revenue records right from 1954-55 showed that the land proposed to be acquired were patta lands. Officials had changed and classified them as assignment land. The petitioner challenged the application of GOMs. No. 35 to the notification.

Gouraram Rajasekhar Reddy, counsel for the petitioner, argued that the GO was not applicable as it relates to homes for project displaced families but not for irrigation projects.

...
Tags: telangana high court, mallannasagar, kaleshwaram project
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 03 September 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

With regard to the Krishnapatnam thermal power plant, AP had invested Rs 1,500 crore and TS Rs 500 crore and both of them incurred loss. Why should we make up for their loss, they wondered. — DC Image

Andhra Pradesh ridicules Telangana claims on power dues

The day marks the merger of the then Hyderabad State with the Indian Union in 1948, following Police Action. (Representational image: DC file)

BJP to celebrate September 17 as Telangana Liberation Day

It may be recalled that the ministry had said that Telangana received power as per the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014’s provisions, among which is a stipulation that the “successor state that has a deficit or electricity shall have the first right of refusal for the purchase of surplus power from the other successor state.” — Representational Image/DC

TS to challenge Centre’s order to clear power dues to AP

Sambasivaiah told Deccan Chronicle that they have managed to vacate people living in 30 odd houses located within 300 metres radius to the lorry with the help of local leaders. Though there were no casualties, the lorry was reduced to ashes. — Representational Image/DC

100 LPG cylinders explodes on NH following a fire from the engine of a lorry



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's freelance biryani chefs in big demand

Not many may be aware of it, but the fact is that a new breed of biryani specialists has emerged in the twin cities. (File Image)
 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Will UP stop Muslims from reciting Quran next, fumes Owaisi

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi. (Twitter)

Jagan family pays tributes to former CM at YSR Ghat

All members of the YSR family and YSRC leaders from near and far were present at the memorial event. (Photo: Twitter)

AP formulating policy for cage culture of fish along coastline

News

Teachers agree to attendance on face recognition app, says Botsa

Botsa Satyanarayana claimed that 86 percent of teachers have registered their attendance on this face recognition app. (DC Image)

Indian Navy to get new Naval Ensign

The current Indian Navy flag is white with a horizontal and vertical red stripes intersecting at the centre (depicting Cross of St George). The emblem of India is superimposed on the intersection, and the National Flag is in the upper canton next to the staff. (By Arrangement)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->