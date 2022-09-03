  
Nation, In Other News

Union power ministry not a competent authority: Vinod Kumar

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 3, 2022, 12:57 am IST
Updated Sep 3, 2022, 7:18 am IST
TS Planning Board Vice-Chairman says the power ministry's order is not binding on Telangana (Photo: Twitter)
 TS Planning Board Vice-Chairman says the power ministry's order is not binding on Telangana (Photo: Twitter)

HYDERABAD: TS planning board vice-chairman B. Vinod Kumar said that the Union power ministry is not a competent authority to issue directions on inter-state disputes and as such, there is no need for the Telangana government to follow its orders on payment of Rs 6,756 crore power dues to AP Genco. Speaking to Deccan Chronicle on Thursday, Vinod Kumar said that the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 clearly states that such issues come under the purview of the union home ministry, which has been entrusted the responsibility of resolving inter-state disputes between TS and AP and issue orders in this regard.
"How could the union ministry issue such unilateral orders? This is in complete violation of the provisions of AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. These orders cannot stand legal scrutiny," he said.

He asked the Centre to look into the claims of both TS and AP power utilities over dues as it was unfair to take 'unilateral’ decisions.

"This issue has been before the Union home ministry for long. TS Chief Secretary and senior officials attended several meetings convened by the ministry to resolve bifurcation disputes between TS and AP in the last eight years. Our officials submitted all relevant proofs and documents on the Rs 12,000 crore dues owed by AP to TS. The issue is still pending with the union home ministry. At this stage, the union power ministry overstepped its jurisdiction and issued unilateral orders in favour of AP. There is no need for the TS government to follow these orders.”

Tags: b. vinod kumar, union power ministry, ap genco
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


