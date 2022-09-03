Traffic police to facilitate faster movement of ambulances in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: In continuation of their efforts to put an end to the misuse of siren by ambulance drivers, the Hyderabad traffic police have launched a dedicated call centre to facilitate easy flow of the vehicles on emergency duty.

Joint commissioner of traffic police, Hyderabad, A.V. Ranganath told Deccan Chronicle “Once the control room gets information about ambulances out to pick up or carrying patients in an emergency, traffic police will send the information to all police officials on that specific route. They, in turn, will immediately clear traffic so that ambulances can move freely.”

At a rough estimate, nearly 5, 000 ambulances operate in the city, including those owned by hospitals and private players.

There were innumerable complaints against ambulance drivers for sounding the siren even when not on emergency duty. After the traffic police swung into action to nail such errant drivers, the misuse has lowered by almost 90 per cent, police said.

Ranganath warned all drivers who use the siren even when not in an emergency rush. “Those vehicles will be seized and cases will be booked against the ambulance operators,” he said.

According to the Greater Hyderabad Private Ambulance Owners Association, “Traffic police conducted a sensitization programme during which ambulance drivers understood the importance of the siren and how traffic suffers if misused.”

5,000 ambulances operate in the city

1,000 are owned by private operators

1,000 owned by hospital and registered agencies

September 1: Launch of call centre for ambulance services by city traffic police

Most common misuse instances of siren in non-emergency situations: while transporting dead bodies; for commuting hospital staff; when patient is being taken for dialysis or tests

Important ambulance stands:

Gandhi Hospital

NIMS

KIMS

Osmania general hospital

Paradise Secunderabad

AIG Kondapur

ESI Sanatnagar,

ESI Nacharam

SCR hospital, Lalaguda.