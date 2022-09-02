  
Nation Other News 02 Sep 2022 Muslim from Texas in ...
Nation, In Other News

Muslim from Texas installs Ganesh idol in Hyderabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 2, 2022, 1:44 am IST
Updated Sep 2, 2022, 1:44 am IST
Mohammad Siddiq, a resident of Ramnagar who has been in Texas for the past five years, took a flight to Hyderabad to attend his favourite Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. — Representational Image/DC
 Mohammad Siddiq, a resident of Ramnagar who has been in Texas for the past five years, took a flight to Hyderabad to attend his favourite Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. — Representational Image/DC

Hyderabad: At a time when some parts of the city witnessed unrest, several Muslims came together to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi in a show of harmony. The Muslims not only participated in the Ganesh celebrations, but some of them even installed idols for the festival.

In a fitting display of harmony and brotherhood, Mohammad Siddiq, a resident of Ramnagar who has been in Texas for the past five years, took a flight to Hyderabad to attend his favourite Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. He along with his friends installed a Ganesh idol once again this year as they have done for the last 18 years. The 10-day festivities are being carried out with a lot of fanfare and fervour. A pandal was erected, decorated with flowers and garlands, and lavish lighting amid dances and orchestra.

"We take part in the festivities throughout the 10-days. Never once did any member of our family miss the celebrations," said Siddiq.

Mutyala Vamsi, a member of the Sri Ganapati Friends Association, stated, "We have been installing Ganesh idols for the past 18 years. This year's idol is 18 feet tall and cost us Rs 2.5 lakh. People from across the city to come and witness the celebrations in our locality, which is the most well-known in the entire neighbourhood,” he said.

...
Tags: ganesh chaturthi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 02 September 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

On August 27, Siva Kumar and Ramakrishna entered into the compound of the house in the night and hid there before Krishna Rao could arrive from the hotel. The owner came past midnight. Soon after he opened the door, the two hit him on the head with a stick. They then slit his throat with a pen knife to ensure he was dead. They took ₹10,000 found in the pocket of Krishna Rao. — Representational Image/By arrangement

Employee, accomplice held for Nellore couple’s murder

In Nellore and Ongole, people made a bee-line to see different varieties of Ganesh idols installed in various parts of the two cities on Wednesday and Thursday. Main thoroughfares remained packed with families moving from one pandal to another with enthusiasm. — Representational Image/DC

Devotional fervour marks Vinayaka Chavithi

A senior official from Telangana power utilities said that AP government had approached High Court and National Company Law Tribunal over power dues. — DC Image

TS decided to fight legally to get power dues from AP

Women welcome BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar at Station Ghanpur in Jangaon on Monday, after he resumed his Praja Sangram Yatra after a day’s break for Union home minister Amit Shah’s meeting at Munugode. — DC Image

Bandi may combine yatra with push for lift irrigation project in Thummidihatti



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's freelance biryani chefs in big demand

Not many may be aware of it, but the fact is that a new breed of biryani specialists has emerged in the twin cities. (File Image)
 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Will UP stop Muslims from reciting Quran next, fumes Owaisi

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi. (Twitter)

7 killed, 32 injured as bus carrying security personnel falls into gorge in J-K

Pahalgam: Rescue work underway after a bus carrying 39 personnel (37 from ITBP and 2 from J&K Police) skidded off a road down to riverbed, near Chandanwari, in Pahalgam district of J & K. (Photo: PTI)

I-Day celebration: 7,000 invitees expected at Red Fort, security beefed up

A security personnel stands guard near a cannon during full dress rehearsal for the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of Independence at the Red Fort, in New Delhi, Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

Cops step up vigil on suspects ahead of Independence Day

Sources said that there was no specific threat to Hyderabad, but the intelligence officials issued a circular to track anti-social elements. (DC Image)

Indian Navy to get new Naval Ensign

The current Indian Navy flag is white with a horizontal and vertical red stripes intersecting at the centre (depicting Cross of St George). The emblem of India is superimposed on the intersection, and the National Flag is in the upper canton next to the staff. (By Arrangement)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->