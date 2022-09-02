Muslim from Texas installs Ganesh idol in Hyderabad

Mohammad Siddiq, a resident of Ramnagar who has been in Texas for the past five years, took a flight to Hyderabad to attend his favourite Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. — Representational Image/DC

Hyderabad: At a time when some parts of the city witnessed unrest, several Muslims came together to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi in a show of harmony. The Muslims not only participated in the Ganesh celebrations, but some of them even installed idols for the festival.

In a fitting display of harmony and brotherhood, Mohammad Siddiq, a resident of Ramnagar who has been in Texas for the past five years, took a flight to Hyderabad to attend his favourite Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. He along with his friends installed a Ganesh idol once again this year as they have done for the last 18 years. The 10-day festivities are being carried out with a lot of fanfare and fervour. A pandal was erected, decorated with flowers and garlands, and lavish lighting amid dances and orchestra.

"We take part in the festivities throughout the 10-days. Never once did any member of our family miss the celebrations," said Siddiq.

Mutyala Vamsi, a member of the Sri Ganapati Friends Association, stated, "We have been installing Ganesh idols for the past 18 years. This year's idol is 18 feet tall and cost us Rs 2.5 lakh. People from across the city to come and witness the celebrations in our locality, which is the most well-known in the entire neighbourhood,” he said.