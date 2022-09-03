  
Jagan family pays tributes to former CM at YSR Ghat

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 3, 2022, 12:17 am IST
Updated Sep 3, 2022, 7:12 am IST
 All members of the YSR family and YSRC leaders from near and far were present at the memorial event. (Photo: Twitter)

ANANTAPUR: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, accompanied by his mother YS Vijayamma, wife YS Bharathi and sister Sharimla,  paid rich tributes and offered prayers at his father and former chief minister YS Rajashekhar Reddy’s burial ground at Idupulapaya Ghat  in Pulivendula of YSR district on Friday.

The occasion was YSR’s 13th death anniversary. The former CM’s death was caused by a helicopter crash.

All members of the YSR family and YSRC leaders from near and far were present at the memorial event. Even as rumours of conflicts among the family members floated around, none among the close relatives stood apart. There were reports about differences between Jagan Reddy and sister Sharmila who launched a political party in Telangana. Their mother and YSRC party honorary president Vijayamma had quit the post during the recent YSRC plenary.

In view of the internal bickerings, Sharimla had paid tributes to her father separately last year. This time,

Jagan, his sister, their mother and his wife stood together and paid floral tributes to the deceased at the YSR Ghat and offered prayers there.

The chief minister on a three-day visit in YSR district was staying at Idupulapaya guest house after his arrival in Kadapa airport by a special aircraft on Thursday. He inaugurated a model sachivayalaym complex at Velpula between the Kadapa-Pulivendula main road.

