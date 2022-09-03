Heavy influx of pilgrims continues in Tirumala

TTD gearing up for Brahmotsavams from Sept 27 to Oct 5 (DC File Image)

NELLORE: Tirumala continues to witness a heavy influx of devotees waiting in 15 compartments for Sarva Darshan.

It takes nearly 12 hours for their turn to have a glimpse of the Lord of Seven Hills. On Thursday, 63,332 pilgrims had darshan, and 26,656 devotees tonsured their heads.

The revenue from the Hundi collection was Rs 2.86, according to the TTD officials.

Meanwhile, the Hill Town of Tirumala is bracing up to host the annual nine-day mega festival of Srivari Brahmotsavams after a two-year hiatus.

The temple management of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams is all set to observe this mega religious fete in a big way this year.

They have been anticipating a huge turnout of the pilgrim public for all the vahana sevas besides Garuda Seva since the annual fete was observed in Ekantam inside the temple in the last two years due to Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

All the departments in Tirumala are gearing up for the annual festival, which is scheduled between September 27 and October 5.

The traditional temple cleaning festival, Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam takes place in Tirumala temple on September 20 between 6 am and 11 am.