  
Nation Other News 02 Sep 2022 Heavy influx of pilg ...
Nation, In Other News

Heavy influx of pilgrims continues in Tirumala

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 3, 2022, 12:50 am IST
Updated Sep 3, 2022, 7:30 am IST
TTD gearing up for Brahmotsavams from Sept 27 to Oct 5 (DC File Image)
 TTD gearing up for Brahmotsavams from Sept 27 to Oct 5 (DC File Image)

NELLORE: Tirumala continues to witness a heavy influx of devotees waiting in 15 compartments for Sarva Darshan.

It takes nearly 12 hours for their turn to have a glimpse of the Lord of Seven Hills. On Thursday, 63,332 pilgrims had darshan, and 26,656 devotees tonsured their heads.

The revenue from the Hundi collection was Rs 2.86, according to the TTD officials.

Meanwhile, the Hill Town of Tirumala is bracing up to host the annual nine-day mega festival of Srivari Brahmotsavams after a two-year hiatus.

The temple management of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams is all set to observe this mega religious fete in a big way this year.

They have been anticipating a huge turnout of the pilgrim public for all the vahana sevas besides Garuda Seva since the annual fete was observed in Ekantam inside the temple in the last two years due to Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

All the departments in Tirumala are gearing up for the annual festival, which is scheduled between September 27 and October 5.

The traditional temple cleaning festival, Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam takes place in Tirumala temple on September 20 between 6 am and 11 am.

...
Tags: tirumala tirupathi devasthanams, annual brahmotsavams, tirumala brahmotsavams
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Nellore


Horoscope 03 September 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

With regard to the Krishnapatnam thermal power plant, AP had invested Rs 1,500 crore and TS Rs 500 crore and both of them incurred loss. Why should we make up for their loss, they wondered. — DC Image

Andhra Pradesh ridicules Telangana claims on power dues

The day marks the merger of the then Hyderabad State with the Indian Union in 1948, following Police Action. (Representational image: DC file)

BJP to celebrate September 17 as Telangana Liberation Day

It may be recalled that the ministry had said that Telangana received power as per the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014’s provisions, among which is a stipulation that the “successor state that has a deficit or electricity shall have the first right of refusal for the purchase of surplus power from the other successor state.” — Representational Image/DC

TS to challenge Centre’s order to clear power dues to AP

Sambasivaiah told Deccan Chronicle that they have managed to vacate people living in 30 odd houses located within 300 metres radius to the lorry with the help of local leaders. Though there were no casualties, the lorry was reduced to ashes. — Representational Image/DC

100 LPG cylinders explodes on NH following a fire from the engine of a lorry



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's freelance biryani chefs in big demand

Not many may be aware of it, but the fact is that a new breed of biryani specialists has emerged in the twin cities. (File Image)
 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Will UP stop Muslims from reciting Quran next, fumes Owaisi

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi. (Twitter)

Jagan family pays tributes to former CM at YSR Ghat

All members of the YSR family and YSRC leaders from near and far were present at the memorial event. (Photo: Twitter)

AP formulating policy for cage culture of fish along coastline

News

Teachers agree to attendance on face recognition app, says Botsa

Botsa Satyanarayana claimed that 86 percent of teachers have registered their attendance on this face recognition app. (DC Image)

Indian Navy to get new Naval Ensign

The current Indian Navy flag is white with a horizontal and vertical red stripes intersecting at the centre (depicting Cross of St George). The emblem of India is superimposed on the intersection, and the National Flag is in the upper canton next to the staff. (By Arrangement)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->