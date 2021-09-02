Nation Other News 02 Sep 2021 Man held for moral p ...
Man held for moral policing, assaulting mother-son duo in Kerala's Kollam

ANI
Published Sep 2, 2021, 1:49 pm IST
Updated Sep 2, 2021, 1:49 pm IST
The assailant Ashish Shamsuddin was arrested by police from Thenmala on Wednesday when he was trying to flee to Tamil Nadu
Accused Ashish Shamsuddin with Kerala Police. (Photo: ANI)
Kollam: In a case of alleged moral policing, a man was arrested for assaulting a woman and her son in Kerala's Paravur.

The assailant Ashish Shamsuddin was arrested by police from Thenmala on Wednesday when he was trying to flee to Tamil Nadu. He will be produced before the court, the police informed.

 

Shamla, the mother aged 44, and her son 21-year-old son Salu were returning from treatment at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital on Monday and parked their car on side of the highway when they were attacked by the accused.

The mother-son duo alleged that the accused approached them and accused them of being involved in immoral activity.

"My son told him that we are eating food," the mother said. However, without any provocation, the accused Ashish started to attack them alleging they were involved in immoral activity, she added.

 

Further elaborating on the incident, Shamla said, "When his annoyance became unbearable, we tried to leave the place and he followed and smashed the windscreen of the car with an iron rod. He also got out of the car and beat both of us with an iron rod."

Both of them suffered injuries in the attack and approached the police and registered a case.

The police informed that the accused has been booked for moral policing and assaulting the woman and her son.

...
