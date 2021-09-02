Didi tries to woo industrialists with investments

Kolkata: For the first time after coming to power for a third consecutive term in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday attempted to woo the industrialists with an outline of potential investments of around Rs. 1.92 lakh crore in different sectors across the state.

Claiming investments over Rs. 1 lakh crore made in the state in the last 10 years, the Trinamul Congress supremo also revealed her government’s ture investment priorities after laying the foundation stones of various industrial projects in Panagarh of Burdwan West.

She said, “My next industrial destination is Rs. 15,000 crore-project in Deocha Pachami, which is the world’s second-largest coal mine. The amount of electricity generated will ensure that there is no dearth of electricity in WB in next 100 years, this will make electricity cheap as well. The first phase of Deocha Pachami is ready. The rehabilitation package for the second phase has also been planned. Housing, schools, colleges, hospitals and infrastructure will be provided.”

Banerjee then elaborated, “The second destination is Tajpur Port. We will also create a dedicated freight corridor from Dankuni-Raghunathpur to Amritsar. This will also connect Panagarh and Barjora. It is an investment of Rs. 72,000 crore. Talks for acquiring 2,500 acres of land are already underway.”

Among others, the CM mentioned, “An industrial estate to be created in Raghunathpur by the WBIDC is named as ‘Jangalmahal Sundori’. The cumulative investments for these projects are Rs. 72,000 crore. These projects will create lakhs of employment. Rs. 8,500 crore investments have been finalised where over 25,000 people will be employed.”

These apart, Banerjee added, “Rs. 3,500 crore-investment is finalised in Durgapur-Jamuria, Howrah-Jamalpur. This will create employment opportunities for 10,000 people. Land acquisition is underway and the DPR has been created.”

The CM also announced an Ethanol Production and Promotion Policy to attract an investment of Rs. 1,500 crore over the next one year and create employment for 48,000 people.

Putting the number of IT companies in operations over 1,500 in the state, she informed, “We will create a Data Centre Industry in Bengal. We will announce the policy soon. A data handling and storage hub, catering to Eastern India as well as Nepal, Bangladesh and Bhutan, will be set up. Rs. 20,000 crore will be invested in the state and nearly 24,000 techies will get jobs.”