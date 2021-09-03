Nation Other News 02 Sep 2021 CM Jagan pays rich t ...
CM Jagan pays rich tributes to father YSR

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 3, 2021, 12:00 am IST
Updated Sep 3, 2021, 12:00 am IST
Present along with Jagan were his wife Bharathi, mother Vijayalakshmi, sister Sharmila and George Reddy's wife Bharatamma
Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy and his family offered prayers and paid rich tributes to his father, late chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, at the Dr YSR Ghat on Thursday morning. (Photo:Twitter@AndhraPradeshCM)
Present along with Jagan were his wife Bharathi, mother Vijayalakshmi, sister Sharmila, George Reddy's wife Bharatamma and other family members. They laid wreaths at the tomb and paid tributes. Later, they laid flowers and paid rich tributes to the statue of YSR at Idupulapaya.

 

 The chief minister stated on Twitter: “Even though my father was physically away for 12 years, he is still in the hearts of the people and is a member of their household. His smiling face and spiritual greeting remained intact. Dad's inspiration is at the forefront of every step I take and every thought I make.”

The district administration made strict security arrangements as per Standard Operational Protocol at the YSR Ghat in view of the Covid situation. Hand sanitation and thermal screening were done for all and the social distance norm was observed.

 

Along with the CM, deputy chief Ministers Amjad Bhasha, Narayanaswamy, district in-charge minister Suresh, government chief whip Srikanth Reddy, whip Koramutla Srinivasulu, MPs Avinash Reddy, Gorantla Madhav, Gurumurthy, TTD chairman Subbareddy and MLCs were present.

Prabhakara Reddy, Kalpalatha, Vennapusa Gopal Reddy, MLAs Bhaskar Reddy, Ravindranath Reddy, Brijendranath Reddy, Kadapa mayor Suresh Babu, industries department adviser Rajoli Veerareddy, RTC chairman Mallikharjuna Reddy, former MLA Amarnath Reddy and former MLA Govindareddy were present.

 

District collector Vijayarama Raju, SP Anburajan, joint collectors Gowthami, Saikant Verma, Dhyanachandra, sub-collector Ketan garg, trainee collector Mahesh, OSD Anil Reddy and others were also seen.

The Chief Minister later reached the helipad at Idupulapaya and received public representations there. He left for Vijayawada from Kadapa airport after concluding his two-day visit to the district.

The CM was accompanied by his wife Bharathi, chief secretary Dhanunjaya Reddy, OSD Krishnamohan and assistant PS Nageswara Reddy on the special flight.

 

