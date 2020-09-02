161st Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

3,694,878

61,822

Recovered

2,840,040

61,968

Deaths

65,469

810

Maharashtra79254157355924583 Andhra Pradesh4347713305263969 Tamil Nadu4280413681417323 Karnataka3424232494675702 Uttar Pradesh2304141721403486 Delhi1747481556784444 West Bengal1627781309523176 Bihar136337119572694 Telangana12769795162836 Assam10904185459306 Odisha10656177286556 Gujarat96435778823020 Rajasthan82363669291062 Kerala7538551538295 Haryana6473252672689 Madhya Pradesh63965486571394 Punjab53992370271453 Jharkhand4165627143417 Jammu and Kashmir3769829015703 Chhatisgarh3150316989277 Uttarakhand1982713608269 Goa1741813577192 Puducherry144119334228 Tripura125137654113 Manipur6252433028 Himachal Pradesh6116447337 Chandigarh4346243156 Arunachal Pradesh411228857 Nagaland395030588 Meghalaya2368116210 Sikkim165212253 Mizoram10125890
Nation Other News 02 Sep 2020 Tamil Nadu to start ...
Nation, In Other News

Tamil Nadu to start passenger trains, inter-district bus services on Sept 7

PTI
Published Sep 2, 2020, 2:58 pm IST
Updated Sep 2, 2020, 2:58 pm IST
There were representations from the public to the government seeking facilitation of services to go from one district to another
A worker sprays disinfectant after the government announced resumption of MTC bus services in Chennai. — PTI photo
 A worker sprays disinfectant after the government announced resumption of MTC bus services in Chennai. — PTI photo

Chennai: Inter-district bus transport and passenger train services within Tamil Nadu would be permitted from September 7, Chief Minister K Palaniswami announced on Wednesday.

While bus transport is allowed only within districts as of now, there were representations from the public to the government seeking facilitation of services to go from one district to another, he said.

 

"Considering public welfare, following the Standard Operating Procedure, from September 7, inter-district government and private bus transport will be allowed across Tamil Nadu," Palaniswami said in a statement.

Similarly, from the same date, passenger train services within Tamil Nadu shall be permitted, he said.

Inter-state train services are already operational in permitted routes.

Tags: mtc buses, tamil nadu lockdown, coronavirus in tamil nadu, inter-state bus services
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


