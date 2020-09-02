Hyderabad bids adieu to Ganesh amid COVID curbs

Foreigners dancing at the Ganesh procession at Charminar on Tuesday. Picture by P.Surendra

The immersion of idols of Lord Ganesh in the city was peaceful on the 11th day of the festivities. The police are expecting that the immersion of idols may continue till early hours of Wednesday, as some people do not want to immerse the idols citing it as Tuesday, with a religious sentiment.

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar along with senior police officials of the city inspected the security arrangements and the idol immersion process in the Hussain Sagar Lake at Tank Bund.

The commissioner said that the idol immersion process marking the conclusion of festivities passed of peacefully with the public cooperation.

The Commissioner along with his subordinates reviewed the immersion procedure through boating in the Lake, and also drove the boat himself wearing a life jacket.

Speaking to DC, Commissioner Anjani Kumar said, "The immersion process of idols Lord Ganesh is being held peacefully. He said that the immersion process may continue on Wednesday as several people did not carry out immersion due to their sentiments, as the 11th day fell on Tuesday."

About 4,800 idols of different sizes were immersed in Hussain Sagar Lake on Tuesday, and a total of about 15,000 were immersed till date since the day of festival.

"No untoward incident took place during the processions and people of the city are extending their cooperation in conducting the event," said the commissioner.

In Cyberabad, about 250 idols of five feet tall were immersed in various tanks and lakes and in Rachakonda, around 600 idols were immersed.