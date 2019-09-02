Nation Other News 02 Sep 2019 Kashmir is returning ...
Nation, In Other News

Kashmir is returning to normalcy; communication restrictions lifted

PTI
Published Sep 2, 2019, 6:52 pm IST
Updated Sep 2, 2019, 6:52 pm IST
Barricades have been removed from most areas, but deployment of security forces continued on the ground to maintain law and order.
According to the officials, the situation is peaceful and there were no reports of any untoward incident on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)
 According to the officials, the situation is peaceful and there were no reports of any untoward incident on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

Srinagar: The situation in Kashmir was calm as the restrictions have been eased out in most areas across the valley, but normal life remained affected for the 29th consecutive day on Monday, officials said.

Barricades have been removed from most areas of the valley, but deployment of security forces continued on the ground to maintain law and order, they said.

 

Landline services have been restored in 76 exchanges across the valley, the officials said, adding that the services continued to remain snapped in the commercial hub of Lal Chowk and Press Enclave here.

According to the officials, the situation is peaceful and there were no reports of any untoward incident on Sunday.

The day-time restrictions have been eased in 82 out of 105 police station areas across the Valley.

However, the officials said, normal life remained affected across the valley for the 29th consecutive day on Monday as markets and schools remained shut, while public transport was off the roads.

Private cars were plying in many areas of the city and elsewhere in the Valley, while inter-district cabs were also seen plying in few areas in the morning. Some vendors have set up stall in the civil lines of the city, they said.

Mobile and Internet services remained suspended since August 5 after the Centre scrapped Jammu and Kashmir's special status by abrogating provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcated the state into Union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

...
Tags: kashmir turmoil
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


Latest From Nation

The victim, hailing from Unnao, has alleged that Uttar Pradesh MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar had raped her in 2017 when she was still a minor. Sengar was expelled from the BJP last month. (Photo: File)

CBI records statement of Unnao rape survivor in road accident case

(Photo: File)

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Noor's wife told ANI,

Family of Kashmiri truck driver killed in stone pelting seeks justice

BJP MP Arjun Singh. (Photo: PTI)

Bengal Governor visits BJP MP at hospital, expresses concern over law



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Arjun Kapoor to Kajol, B-town celebs wish fans

Lord Ganesha.
 

Too old for American president? Health and fitness a better question

But as Trump mocks Biden for verbal missteps, suggesting age has slowed his Democratic rival, both Sanders and Biden have conspicuously showcased their physical activity during the campaign. (Photo: AP)
 

PM Modi to receive award in US for Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will receive an award from Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan. (Photo: File)
 

Hurricane Dorian hits Bahamas. But what is a category 5 storm?

Scientists rank hurricanes from one to five on what is called the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Category 5 storms have sustained winds of at least 157 miles (252 kilometres) per hour. (Photo: AFP)
 

'Save environment': Odisha artist creates sand Ganesha with 1,000 plastic bottles

The 10-ft high sand sculpture of Lord Ganesh was created by using 5 tonne of sand, while about 1000 plastic bottles were installed around it, he said. (Photo: Twitter/ sudarsansand)
 

Glenn Maxwell sets his eyes on this Indian girl; details inside

Glenn Maxwell may also follow the path of Hasan Ali, by tying the knot with Indian-born lady Vini Raman. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

PM Modi to receive award in US for Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will receive an award from Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan. (Photo: File)

Devotees offer prayers at Lalbaugcha Raja pandal as Ganesh Chaturthi festival begins

The approximately 20-feet high Ganapati idol at Lalbaug has been crafted in a traditional manner and is installed in a beautiful pandal decorated on the theme of ISRO's ambitious Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft which was launched in July. (Photo: ANI)

CBI takes over IMA ponzi scam probe

The agency has booked the company and alleged mastermind and managing director Mansoor Khan. (Photo: File)

Inter-ministerial central team to visit Himanchal to assess losses during monsoon

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, on August 31, had informed the state Assembly that financial help would be sought from the Centre to undertake relief and restoration works on account of Rs 1,126 crore loss suffered by the state due to rains. (Photo: Representational image)

Warships and aircraft ready for first US-ASEAN maritime drills

Aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), foreground, transits the East China Sea with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Murasame-class destroyer JS Samidare. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham