Isro set to launch Small Satellite Launch Vehicle on Aug 7

Nellore: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to launch the first Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV-D1) with an Earth Observation Satellite (EOS-02) on board, from the first launch pad in the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Shar, Sriharikota at 9.18am on August 7.

The SSLV will also launch the AzaadiSAT built by 750 girls from Class VIII to XII in government schools across the country, marking Azaadi Ki Amrut Mahotsav.

The small satellite launch vehicle has been designed to meet the “launch on demand” requirements in a cost-effective manner, ISRO scientists said. “This is a 3-stage, all solid vehicle with a capability to launch up to 500kg satellite mass into a 500km Low Earth Orbit (LEO) and a 300-kg satellite mass into the Sun-Synchronous Orbit (SSO),” they said.

NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL) is a central government company under the Department of Space. It has been entrusted with the responsibility of manufacturing SSLV through support from Indian industry.

SSLV would help in having a reduced turn-around time, launch on demand, cost optimization for realization and operation and flexibility in accommodating multiple satellites. Another advantage is that it has minimum launch infrastructure requirements.

According to ISRO, the organisation has over the years successfully realised five generations of launch vehicles -- SLV-3, ASLV, PSLV, GSLV and GSLV Mk III -- to cater to the nation’s Space sector requirements.

Scientists said this has enabled ISRO to develop and master critical technologies related to solid, liquid and cryogenic propulsion systems in addition to Navigation, Guidance, Control and Mission Design aspects of launch vehicles.

“To cater to the emerging global small satellite launch services market, ISRO has taken up the development of the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV),” the scientists noted.

Those interested in witnessing the launch from the launch view gallery at Sriharikota may register their details on the website www.isro.gov.in Also, in case of any queries, mail to lvg@shar.gov.in

