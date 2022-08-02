  
Nation, In Other News

Docs perform flash mob to create awareness on breastfeeding

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 2, 2022, 11:45 pm IST
Updated Aug 3, 2022, 12:05 am IST
Women doctors, along with students of Chalmeda Anand Rao Institute of Medical Sciences (CAIMS), on Tuesday, performed a flash mob to create awareness about the importance of breast milk for newborns as part of the World Breastfeeding Week in Karimnagar. (Photo:DC)
Karimnagar: Women doctors, along with students of Chalmeda Anand Rao Institute of Medical Sciences (CAIMS), on Tuesday, performed a flash mob to create awareness about the importance of breast milk for newborns as part of the World Breastfeeding Week in Karimnagar.

After pulling in sizeable crowds with their dances, the doctors performed a mime to educate the public on the importance of breastfeeding to both women and newborns.

This was followed by a programme organised by the Indian Medical Association’s women’s wing, in association with CAIMS, at the IMA hall, wherein experts shared their views.

IMA women’s wing chairperson Dr Vijaya Lakshmi said that many women of the current generation are not concentrating on the basics of passing on health benefits to their children. Breastfeeding not only reduces the risk of developing breast cancer among women but also reduces the chances of diabetes, high blood pressure and postpartum depression in women, she said.

Lakshmi said that breast milk provides ideal nutrition to newborns, aids in the development of their brains and should at least be given for six months. It also enhances the bond between a mother and her child, she said.

District medical and health officer Dr Zuveria, IMA state president Dr B.N. Rao and IMA district president Dr Laxman Kumar were chief guests of the programme. IMA women’s wing vice chairperson Dr Ramya, secretary Dr Shailaja, joint secretary Dr Priyanka Rao, treasurer Dr Sandhya and Dr Sridevi took part in the events.

Tags: breast milk, world breastfeeding week, flash mob, breastfeeding awareness
Location: India, Telangana, Karimnagar


