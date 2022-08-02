  
Nation Other News 02 Aug 2022 Commuters fume over ...
Nation, In Other News

Commuters fume over terrible ORR roads

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADDY DEEKSHITH
Published Aug 2, 2022, 8:46 am IST
Updated Aug 2, 2022, 9:11 am IST
The GHMC workers clear mud and garbage from a manhole cover, which lead to accumulation of water on the road following heavy rains near Uppal Cross roads. (P. Surendra/DC)
 The GHMC workers clear mud and garbage from a manhole cover, which lead to accumulation of water on the road following heavy rains near Uppal Cross roads. (P. Surendra/DC)

Hyderabad: With the city witnessing torrential rains in the past few days, the Outer Ring Road (ORR) is in a terrible shape, having developed potholes, and motorists are having a difficult time negotiating past them.

Drivers say it's a nightmare to drive on these roads, both during the day and at night. It is extremely tough for commuters to handle the torrential downpours on one side and the countless potholes on the other. It only gets worse when it's raining since it's harder for the commuters to notice the potholes.

The condition of these roads is probably going to worsen with more rain anticipated in the coming days, causing more inconvenience to motorists.

Despite the ORR's 100 km/h speed limit, drivers said that even at 80 km/h potholes were causing damage to their vehicles. When a vehicle hits a pothole, it becomes exceedingly difficult to control, and the driver is forced to slow down even more. They are therefore more susceptible to rear-end crashes.

A.Nageshwara Rao, a frequent commuter from Narsingi to Gachibowli, claimed that the ORR was significantly damaged in a number of places. According to him, some potholes appeared to be so deep that cars would bounce when they hit them.

Many motorists questioned why they should pay toll for damaged or poorly maintained highways and expressways. “Despite paying the toll, we still have dangerous potholes and subpar roads,” Rao said.

J. Santosh Kumar, another motorist, echoed similar worries, stating that there are potholes all aong the ORR, especially at Patancheru, Pedda Amberpet, Shamirpet, Ghatkesar, Tukkuguda, Kollur, Narsingi, Gachibowli, Patancheru, Bowrampet, Gowdavalli, and Shamirpet. Even with a light drizzle, the roads are being washed away despite crores of rupees having been spent on their construction.

A senior Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) official acknowledged the poor state of the roads, which has been posing a serious threat to drivers, and said the Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL), which is the nodal agency, had invited tenders to recarpet the roads from

Patancheru to Pedda Amberpet via Shamirpet and Ghatkesar. The project, he said, would be started and finished in 20 months at an estimated cost of a little over Rs 20.62 crore.

...
Tags: orr in bad shape
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy — DC File Image

Congress to make final bid to tame Komatireddy

The construction of a mega cold storage facility on the premises of the Maddulapalli Market will commence soon, following the allotment of 2.1 acres and a loan from a public-sector bank. — Representational Image/DC

Maddulapalli Market to get cold storage soon

Locals raised questions about the incident, saying that the woman was alone at her home and there was no one else on the street during the time of the incident. — Representational Image/DC

Infant falls off mother’s hand, dies in chain-snatching incident

The complainant said that her husband stopped working and became an alcoholic and started harassing her for more money. (Respresentational Image)

Housewife lodges dowry harassment complaint against ‘pervert’ husband in Hyd



MOST POPULAR

 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Andhra couple ties nuptial knot amid floods; Bride takes boat ride to groom's house

A couple tied the nuptial knot by braving the difficult situation caused by the floods. (Representational Image)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Indian nuns working in Kyiv running short on food, but remain determined to continue

The nuns defied a request to move to a safer place and chose to stay on in a war-torn Ukraine risking their lives to continue serving refugees and injured people (Representational image: AFP file)

GRSE to build electric ferry for Bengal government

The zero-emission full electric ferry, which is 24-meter-long, is powered by 210 kilowatt per hour liquid cooled energy storage solution and ergonomically designed to carry 150 passengers with provision of air conditioning sitting arrangements. (Photo by arrangement)

Murmu even had to swim to reach the school

We used to walk to school barefooted and manage with one pair of dress for a whole year. But it did not give us any sense of inferiority as there was little scope of comparison. All the people of the area were living under similar conditions. We were all happy with our forests, streams and nature, Murmu (in picture) had said in an interview. — Twitter

Homage paid to Army elite dog fallen in gunfight with J&K militants

Army personnel pay tribute to Axel, an Army dog who died due to bullet injuries during an anti-terrorist operation in Baramulla district on Sunday. ( DC )
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->