Banner protest in Kerala Assembly against Education Minister

PTI
Published Aug 2, 2021, 3:28 pm IST
Updated Aug 2, 2021, 3:28 pm IST
Despite the sloganeering, the minister continued to give his reply to the questions raised by the members
Police detain Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad activists who were staging a protest demanding the resignation of Kerala Education Minister V. Sivankutty. (Photo: PTI)
 Police detain Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad activists who were staging a protest demanding the resignation of Kerala Education Minister V. Sivankutty. (Photo: PTI)

Thiruvananthapuram: The opposition Congress-led UDF members on Monday raised placards and banner in the Kerala Assembly seeking the resignation of General Education Minister V Sivankutty in a case related to the infamous ruckus incident in the Assembly in 2015.

As soon as the minister began speaking during the question hour, the opposition members stood from their seats with slogans like "resign and go out" and showed protest placards and banner.

 

It is for the first time that the Minister was arriving in the House after the Supreme Court had dismissed a government plea last week seeking withdrawal of a criminal case against LDF MLAs, including Sivankutty, in connection with the ruckus six years ago.

The banner could be read as "the Chief Minister should be ready to remove the Education Minister, who is facing trial in the case, from the cabinet."

Despite the sloganeering, the minister continued to give his reply to the questions raised by the members.

Intervening in the issue, Speaker M B Rajesh alerted the Opposition Members that raising banners and placards in the House was a violation of Assembly rules.

 

The decision of the Supreme Court on the ruckus in the Kerala Assembly in 2015 has come as a jolt to the two-month- old second Pinarayi Vijayan-led government in the State.

The court had dismissed the appeals, including the one filed by the Kerala government against the High Court order dismissing its plea seeking withdrawal of a criminal case lodged against LDF MLAs in connection with the ruckus.

The apex court had said allowing the prosecution to be withdrawn would amount to interference in the normal course of justice for illegitimate reasons.

 

Though the UDF had been pressing for the resignation of Sivankutty in the wake of the court verdict, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan categorically rejected their demand last week itself.

...
