Nation Other News 02 Aug 2021 Almost 300 stray dog ...
Nation, In Other News

Almost 300 stray dogs poisoned to death in AP, alleges animal rights group

ANI
Published Aug 2, 2021, 11:12 am IST
Updated Aug 2, 2021, 11:12 am IST
'Lingapalem village panchayat staff have got killed almost 300 stray dogs in the village on July 24,' said Dharmajigudem Sub Inspector
"Dharmajigudem police station cops have registered a case under section 429 of IPC and Section 11(l) of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.", the police official said. (Representational Image/PTI)
 "Dharmajigudem police station cops have registered a case under section 429 of IPC and Section 11(l) of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.", the police official said. (Representational Image/PTI)

West Godavari: In a horrific incident of animal cruelty, almost 300 stray dogs were poisoned to death and buried in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, an animal rights group alleged.

While speaking to reporters, Dharmajigudem Sub Inspector Ramesh said, "Lingapalem village panchayat staff have got killed almost 300 stray dogs in the village on July 24. The matter came to light when an animal rights activist named Challapalli Srilata complained to Dharmajigudem police on July 29."

 

"Challapalli Srilata in her complaint said that she came to know that almost 300 stray dogs were killed with poisonous injections and were mercilessly thrown in a pit dug nearby village pond. Based on her complaint, Dharmajigudem police station cops have registered a case under section 429 of IPC and Section 11(l) of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.", the police official added.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

...
Tags: stray dog culling
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Latest From Nation

Bommai took oath as the chief minister on July 28. (Photo: PTI/File)

Karnataka chief minister in Delhi to consult BJP chief on cabinet expansion

A health worker counts syringes as she prepares to inoculate traders and shopkeepers with a dose of the Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a vaccination camp in Ahmedabad. (Photo: AFP)

40,134 new COVID-19 cases, 422 related deaths in India

The two Telugu states have been involved in an unending dispute on water sharing. (Photo: PTI/File)

SC to hear Andhra's petition against Telangana alleging denial of water share

The two states have been at loggerheads over the boundary dispute for decades. (PTI)

Shah persuades Assam, Mizoram CMs to talk, resolve border row



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Stolen Alam among 14 artworks to be retuned by Australia

A file picture of the Alam stolen from Hyderabad that will make its way back to India soon.
 

Olympic Chronicles: An event like none other, for so many reasons

This year, over half of the competing nations including the top nine in the final medal standings at the 2016 Summer Olympics, are sending teams made up of nearly 50% women to Tokyo. (PTI)
 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
 

Mirabai Chanu to receive free pizza for life after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

Mirabai's mother in tears as daughter sports 'good luck' earrings

Tokyo: India's Mirabai Chanu wearing Olympic Rings ear-ring poses for photographs while standing on the podium after receiving the silver medal in women's 49 kg category weightlifting event at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
 

The Game of The Queen: 5 iconic women chess champions

Chess has almost always been portrayed in popular media as a game of men. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

DMRC building first-ever underground integrated parking facility at Dhansa station

This extension of the Grey Line will immensely benefit the residents of the interior areas around Najafgarh. (PTI Photo)

MHA asks states, UTs to install CCTV cameras in all police stations

The information regarding the number of police stations having CCTVs is not maintained at the level of Central government. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

Drone spotted over Indian mission in Islamabad; India lodges protest

There was no official comment on the incident. (Photo: AFP/File)

Mapping of multiple sclerosis cases begins

MS is a rare progressive disease of the nervous system. Representational Image. (Twitter)

Work on Khairatabad Panchamukha Ganesh idol picks up pace in Hyderabad

The idol will be donning the Panchamukhas and will exhibit the ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapati’. (Photo: Ganesh Utsav Committee)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->