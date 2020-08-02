131st Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,756,220

54,865

Recovered

1,148,161

51,232

Deaths

37,436

852

Maharashtra43171926688315316 Tamil Nadu2517381909664034 Andhra Pradesh150209766141407 Delhi1367161221313989 Karnataka129287536482412 Uttar Pradesh89048513341677 West Bengal72777505171629 Telangana6667747590540 Gujarat62574458842460 Bihar5450835473312 Rajasthan4324330668694 Assam4172731443101 Haryana3575829080428 Odisha3347921274225 Madhya Pradesh3261422969876 Kerala247431377582 Jammu and Kashmir2097212871388 Punjab1706311075405 Jharkhand121044513114 Chhatisgarh9427661056 Uttarakhand7447433083 Goa6193443848 Tripura4996332721 Puducherry3606219851 Manipur275616996 Himachal Pradesh2634150213 Nagaland18316404 Arunachal Pradesh16749693 Chandigarh107968318 Meghalaya8562525 Sikkim6502691 Mizoram4132530
Nation Other News 02 Aug 2020 3 year old dies afte ...
Nation, In Other News

3 year old dies after swallowing coin; Govt hospitals denied admission, say relatives

PTI
Published Aug 2, 2020, 3:50 pm IST
Updated Aug 2, 2020, 3:50 pm IST
The parents, who belong to a poor family, took the child back to their home in Kadungallur
Representational image
 Representational image

Kochi: A three-year-old boy died after he accidentally swallowed a coin at his home near Aluva, with relatives alleging that government hospitals where he was taken to had refused to admit him as he came from a COVID-19 containment zone.

Health Minister K K Shailaja termed the incident as "very unfortunate" and directed the Principal Secretary (Health) to submit a report after a thorough enquiry.

 

Stringent action would be taken if any lapses were found, she said in a statement. The boy's relatives alleged that he was denied treatment as their residence fell in a COVID-19 containment zone at Kadungallur near Aluva.

They said the incident occurred on Saturday morning following which the parents took the child to the Aluva government hospital, where an X-ray was done and revealed the presence of the object.

However, the hospital authorities allegedly did not admit the child. A senior doctor there claimed that the boy was not admitted as there was no paediatric surgeon and so he was referred to the Ernakulam General Hospital.

 

Doctors there examined the child and referred him to the Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha,for better medical care, where too he was allegedly not admitted.

The doctors reportedly advised the parents to give their child fruits, which, they said, would result in the coin passing through his motion.

The parents, who belong to a poor family, took the child back to their home in Kadungallur. However his condition worsened by evening and they rushed him to Aluva government hospital, but he died en route, police said.

The body would be handed over to the parents after post-mortem, health authorities said. His swab has been collected for COVID-19 test, they said.

 

...
Tags: hospital negligence, kerala child
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)


Latest From Nation

The statue of Nalwadi Krishnaraj Wadiyar at K.R. circle in Mysuru.

Mysuru Ayush officer succumbs to COVID just two days after his retirement

Amit Shah (PTI photo)

Amit Shah tests positive for coronavirus

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (PTI photo)

Release Mehbooba Mufti, it's high time: Rahul Gandhi

Ex-prof Saibaba's mother dies, his wish to see her unfulfilled. (PTI Photo)

DU ex-prof Saibaba's ailing mother dies, his wish to see her unfulfilled



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

In Mumbai, civic staff lock up an entire housing society of 18 buildings

Residents of Navjivan Cooperative Housing Society in Mumbai negotiate with civic staff at one of the gates to their complex. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

GHMC identifies eight Covid high-risk areas

Representational image (AP)

India optimistic about Chabahar-Zahedan railway project with Iran

The Iranian sea-port of Chabahar has proved crucial for India as it provides sea-land connectivity to Afghanistan bypassing the land route through Pakistan. (Representative Image)

Now coronavirus starts getting active in Karimnagar

Karimnagar is not longer a safe haven away from the coronavirus. (ANI)

Ram mandir Bhoomi Pujan: Soil from RSS headquarters sent to Ayodhya

(Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham