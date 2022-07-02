Alluri Seetharama Raju’s family members too harassed by British rulers

Alluri Srirama Raju, grandson of freedom fighter Alluri Seetharama Raju's brother Satyanarayana Raju, is being felicitated at a programme in SRK Engineerig College, in Bhimavaram. (Photo by arrangement)

KAKINADA: Revolutionary freedom fighter Alluri Seetharama Raju’s major role in the Freedom movement is well-documented. He faced hardships while mobilizing tribals in the agency areas of East Godavari and Visakhapatnam in the fight against British rule. What is less known is the struggle that his family went through.

When Seetharama Raju went to the Manyam at age 16, the British police kept a strict vigil on his house in Mogallu village of West Godavari district, where his father Venkatrama Raju, mother Suryanarayanma, brother Satyanarayana Raju and sister Seethamma lived.

“As per my father’s narration, the police even did not allow them go outside the house. They experienced hard times. My father obtained a government job. But, the police did not permit him to do the job saying his brother was against the British. After that my father was appointed as school teacher and transferred to Rajamahendravaram. Later he went to Burugupudi village in Jaggampeta mandal in the present Kakinada district. We settled there for a long time,’’ said Alluri Srirama Raju, the eldest son of Satyanarayana Raju.

Srirama Raju would be felicitated by Prime Minister Modi on July 4 at Bhimavaram as a part of the Azaadi-Ka-Amrutotsav. He retired from the DRDA office some time ago.

He was hardly a five when India attained Independence. “My paternal uncle died in 1924. But his memories are still fresh in the minds of the family members as well as the people.”

“In my childhood, people used to talk about my paternal uncle and I was thrilled by his heroic deeds. Many used to derive inspiration from my uncle,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, the Alluri’s family gave Seetharama Raju’s name as “Sri Rama Raju’’ to six members. Satyanarayana Raju’s brother late Tirupati Raju’s brother Alluri Srirama Raju who was felicitated by SRKR Engineering College in Bhimavaram on Thursday told Deccan Chronicle that he was inspired by his paternal grandfather Alluri Seetharama Raju.

He said that 27 family members of Seetharama Raju including him would have an occasion to meet Prime Minister Modi in Bhimavaram.

However, Seetharamaraju's sister and late Seethamma’s grandsons will not be present. Dr Danthuluri Srirama Raju said he and his brother are keeping off the event due to their health problems. However, he thanked the Union Government for celebrating Seetharama Raju’s 125th birthday in Bhimavaram in a grand manner.