Pregnant women in India now eligible for Covid vaccination

PTI
Published Jul 2, 2021, 7:09 pm IST
Updated Jul 2, 2021, 7:09 pm IST
Till now, all groups except pregnant women were eligible for Covid vaccination
A national level consultation on Covid vaccination for pregnant women was also convened by the health ministry to build consensus on Covid vaccination of pregnant women. (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: Pregnant women in India are now eligible to get vaccinated against Covid with the union health ministry Friday giving the approval based on recommendations of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI).

The decision empowers pregnant women to make an informed choice on taking the Covid vaccination, the ministry said, adding these women can now register on CoWIN or walk-in to the nearest Covid vaccination centre to get themselves inoculated.

 

The decision has been communicated to all the states and union territories to implement it under the ongoing National Covid Vaccination Program, it said in a statement.

India's Covid vaccination program incorporates recommendations of the foremost experts in the field of immunization, public health, disease control and information technology.

Based on scientific and epidemiological evidence, the programme gives priority to strengthening the country's healthcare system by protecting the professionals, health and frontline workers, manning it, as well as protecting the most vulnerable population groups, the ministry said.

 

Till now, all groups except pregnant women were eligible for Covid vaccination. Now, it is expanded to even pregnant women in the world's largest immunization drive, the statement said.

Studies have shown that Covid infection during pregnancy may result in rapid deterioration of health of pregnant women and they are at an increased risk of severe diseases and it might affect fetus too, it said.

The matter has been examined by domain knowledge experts based on the evidence that indicate that pregnant women are at an increased risk for severe illness from Covid compared to non-pregnant women in case they get infected.

 

"Further, pregnant women with COVID-19 infection are at an increased risk for preterm birth and other adverse pregnancy outcomes including higher chances of neonatal morbidity. Additionally, the experts have also highlighted pre-existing co-morbidities, advanced maternal age, and high body mass Index as factors for severe COVID-19 in pregnancy," the statement said.

The NTAGI has recommended vaccination for pregnant women. The National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC) too has unanimously recommended it. Further, a national level consultation on Covid vaccination for pregnant women was also convened by the health ministry to build consensus on Covid vaccination of pregnant women.

 

The consultation unanimously welcomed the recommendation of NTAGI to vaccinate pregnant women. The consultation included professional bodies like FOGSI, representatives of state governments, CSOs, NGOs, Development Partner agencies, technical experts etc.

The ministry has accepted these recommendations and prepared an operational guideline for vaccination of pregnant women, counselling kit for medical officers and frontline workers, and information education communication material for general public to equip the states and union territories to carry out the vaccination of pregnant women.

 

Pregnant women, who opt for vaccination, can be inoculated with Covid vaccines available in the country any time during their pregnancy at the nearest government or private vaccination centre after registration on CoWIN or by walk-in registration at the nearest centre, the statement said.

The procedures and modalities like registration, generation of certificates after vaccination etc. will remain the same as it is for any beneficiaries above 18 years of age under the Covid vaccination programme, it said.

