Nettempadu lift to operationalize two more pumps to draw more Krishna waters

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 2, 2021, 1:02 am IST
Updated Jul 2, 2021, 1:02 am IST
From the Jurala project, Nettemapadu drew 1,789 cusecs of water on Thursday
Jurala project. (Photo:DC)
  Jurala project. (Photo:DC)

KURNOOL: With the Telangana state government drawing as much water as possible from the Krishna river, the officials are putting Nettempadu lift irrigation project to work overtime to pump water and ensure that there is sufficient supply for agriculture operations. From the Jurala project, Nettemapadu drew 1,789 cusecs of water on Thursday. The project is located in Jogulamba Gadwal district.

Telangana state Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had pressurised irrigation officials to draw water, and the ENC (O&M) Nageshwara Rao had visited Nettempadu recently and supervised the lifting works. At present, two pumps are working and the engineers are working on getting two more pumps to work and draw at least 2,250 cusecs of Krishna water daily. The CM is said to have told them to make lifts work at full capacity for at least 60 days during the rainy season to fill the reservoir. Only then will it be possible to provide water for irrigation at satisfactory levels.

 

The Jurala project received inflows of 21,877 cusecs on Thursday, out of which the powerhouse alone used 17,239 cusecs. Nettempadu lift drew 1,789 cusecs, Bhima Lift 650 cusecs, Koilsagar lift 315 cusecs. The total outflow from the Jurala project was 20,986 cusecs and there was no spillway outflow.

Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kurnool


