Kamal Haasan opposes bill to amend Cinematograph Act

Published Jul 2, 2021, 10:52 am IST
The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has sought comments from people on the Draft Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2021 by July 2
 The bill proposes to amend the Cinematograph Act of 1952 with provisions that empower the Centre with revisionary powers. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan has opposed provisions in the draft Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and urged people to voice concern for "freedom and liberty".

"Cinema, media and the literati cannot afford to be the three iconic monkeys of India. Seeing, hearing and speaking of impending evil is the only medication against attempts to injure and debilitate democracy," Hasaan, chief of Makkal Needhi Maiam, said in a tweet.

 

"Please act, voice your concern for freedom and liberty. @MIB_India #cinematographact2021 #raiseyourvoice," he added.

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has sought comments from people on the Draft Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2021 by July 2.

The bill proposes to amend the Cinematograph Act of 1952 with provisions that empower the Centre with revisionary powers and revoke a certificate granted to a film by the CBFC under certain conditions.

