Nation Other News 02 Jul 2019 Saradha scam: HC ext ...
Nation, In Other News

Saradha scam: HC extends interim bail of IPS officer Rajeev Kumar

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 2, 2019, 7:13 pm IST
Updated Jul 2, 2019, 7:13 pm IST
Kumar headed the Special Investigation Team that investigated the Saradha scam before the Central Bureau of Investigation took charge.
Kumar was asked to surrender his passport while granting bail. (Photo: PTI)
 Kumar was asked to surrender his passport while granting bail. (Photo: PTI)

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court, on Tuesday, extended the interim bail of IPS officer Rajeev Kumar involved in the multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam to July 22, The Hindu reported.

Kumar was granted interim bail till July 10 in the month of May. He is posted as Additional Director General (Criminal Investigation Department). Kumar was asked to surrender his passport while granting bail.

 

Kumar’s counsel pleaded that he should be allowed to travel outside Kolkata given the nature of his work and his officiating role. Justice Asha Arora has queued the matter for hearing on July 15.

Kumar headed the Special Investigation Team that investigated the Saradha scam before the Central Bureau of Investigation took charge. The agency has alleged Kumar of suppressing evidences.

...
Tags: rajeev kumar, cbi, saradha scam
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


