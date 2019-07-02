Pregnant woman dies in hospital in Andhra; husband alleges medical negligence

After the kin of the deceased came to know about the incident, they reached the hospital and agitated against the doctors. They demanded justice to the family. (Photo: ANI)

Srikakulam: A pregnant woman died at a private hospital in Kasibugga in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district on Doctors Day on Monday. Her husband alleged that it was due to the doctors' negligence as they did not provide any treatment to her.

Naresh, husband of the deceased, said, "B Revati, 24, was admitted to a private hospital (Siva Durga Vishnupriya Hospital) in Palasa town on June 30 when she got a labour pain. The doctors said that her condition was critical and they cannot say anything about the baby but will save the mother."

"However, the doctors neglected her and did not provide any treatment until Monday evening. Revati died only due to the negligent attitude of the doctors," he added.

After the kin of the deceased came to know about the incident, they reached the hospital and agitated against the doctors. They demanded justice to the family. They have accused Dr Gayatri for the negligent attitude.

However, Dr Gayatri said that Revati's blood pressure was abnormally high, so she was being given treatment for the same, and then she breathed her last.

She has denied the allegations of negligence and said they will try to provide better treatment to all patients who visit their hospital.