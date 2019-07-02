Cricket World Cup 2019

Amit Shah to launch ...
Nation, In Other News

Amit Shah to launch BJP membership drive in Telangana on July 6

PTI
Published Jul 2, 2019, 4:07 pm IST
Updated Jul 2, 2019, 4:07 pm IST
Telangana is one of the states under the BJP's focus for its growth plans.
Shah hill also hold a meeting with the state unit leaders to strategise the saffron party's ambitious growth plans in the state. (Photo: File)
 Shah hill also hold a meeting with the state unit leaders to strategise the saffron party's ambitious growth plans in the state. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: Amit Shah will launch the BJP's membership drive in Telangana on July 6, the birth anniversary of party ideologue Syama Prasad Mookerjee, and hold a meeting with the state unit leaders to strategize the saffron party's ambitious growth plans in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to launch the membership drive in his Lok Sabha constituency of Varanasi the same day.

 

"He (Shah) will launch (membership drive) in Telangana," state BJP chief K Laxman told PTI here Tuesday, adding Telangana is one of the states under the BJP's focus for its growth plans.

The next Assembly polls in Telangana would be held in 2023 and the party would like to set the ball rolling vis-a-vis its plans to achieve the goal, party sources said.

Laxman, who met BJP president and Union Home Minister Shah in Delhi two days ago, said Telangana unit has been asked to go all out in its fight against the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government in the state.

"He (Shah) has advised us to take on TRS very seriously, fight it out, particularly corruption and family rule," he said, adding Shah has promised that at least two Union ministers would visit the state every month.

Laxman further said Shah would attend a meeting of senior leaders in the state on July 6 and discuss ways to strengthen the party.

In the Assembly polls held in December last year, the BJP could win only one of the 119 seats, but made impressive gains in the Lok Sabha polls, bagging four of the 17 constituencies.

Tags: amit shah, bjp, k laxman
Location: India, Telangana


