Telangana to receive heavy rains for next two days

Hyderabad: The atmosphere over Telangana state will likely roil over the next two days with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting stormy weather all over the state on Thursday and Friday, with some isolated locations in several districts very likely to receive heavy rain on these two days.

While thunderstorms, lightning and heavy rain appear to be on the cards for the state over the next few days, down south on the sea along the Kerala coast and the adjoining Arabian Sea, clouds have been gathering, the IMD said, adding that the conditions were just about right for the official onset of the Southwest Monsoon over India on Thursday.

For Telangana state, the IMD said heavy rain could occur in Mulugu, Jayashankar-Bhupalapalli, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Mahbubabad, Warangal Rural and Urban on Thursday. The heavy rains, on Friday, will likely move on to Nirmal, Nizamabad, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Karimnagar, Mahbubngar, Nagarkurnool, and Wanaparthy on Friday, the IMD said.

On Saturday and Sunday, the districts of Adilabad, Kumrum Bheem-Asifabad, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar-Bhupalapalli, Mulugu, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahbubabad, the two Warangal districts, Janagaon, Siddipet, and Yadadri-Bhongir, will likely experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, the IMD said.

It said heavy rain of up to 10 cm occurred at isolated places in Kamareddy, Kumaram Bheem, M.Malkajgiri and Adilabad districts since Tuesday night, while Hyderabad till Wednesday evening received 28.4mm of rain.

The highest temperature of the day, 42.3 degrees Celsius, was recorded at Medak.