Digital land survey of farm lands to begin from June 11 in Telangana

Survey to be held in 27 select villages including three from CM’s constituency on pilot basis
The Chief Minister held a review meeting at Pragathi Bhavan on digital survey with representatives from various agencies and senior officials of government. (Photo: Twitter/@TelanganaCMO)
Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday ordered digital survey of agriculture lands in 27 select villages across the state on a pilot basis from June 11.

He directed officials to select three villages from his home constituency Gajwel and select the remaining 24 villages from other 24 districts.

 

Based on the outcome of the pilot survey, the digital survey will be extended later to the entire state. After the completion of the digital survey of agricultural lands, the survey will be undertaken in all urban areas.

The Chief Minister held a review meeting at Pragathi Bhavan on digital survey with representatives from various agencies and senior officials of government.

In a press release issued here on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said, “We have brought in Dharani portal only to protect the land rights of the poor. With an aim to make Telangana state a land disputes-free state, the government has decided to conduct the digital survey of agricultural lands. Our aim is to fix the land coordinates and thereby provide total security and protection to the pattadars on a permanent basis."

 

The Chief Minister said in the countries where land disputes are settled, their GDP went up by 3 to 4 per cent. He said that initially, the pilot survey should be done in the villages where there were no land disputes. Later in the villages where there are govt lands and forest department lands. The survey should be conducted in a mixed bunch of villages where there are no disputes and where there are disputes and get the field level experience on the matter. After this, the Chief Minister wanted total guidelines prepared for the total survey in the state.

 

He discussed with survey agencies on the guidelines for the survey. He also enquired with them about the proposed action plan in depth. He suggested to them that state-of-the-art technology should be utilised so that there should not be any dispute over even an inch of land. The Chief Minister said that it would be the responsibility of agencies to conduct the survey perfectly and if there was any laxity on their part, the government would not hesitate to take action against them.

He wanted them to conduct the digital survey based on the traditional method of “Tippan survey”. He also suggested that gram sabhas should be conducted to create awareness among people on the survey. He said the government would extend its cooperation in this regard from time to time. District collectors, MLAs, MPs and other public representatives would be available to cooperate with the survey. He reiterated that the entire responsibility of the survey rested with the agencies.

 

