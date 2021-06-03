Nation Other News 02 Jun 2021 Deprived of benefits ...
Nation, In Other News

Deprived of benefits, Gulf returnees left in lurch

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DURGA PRASAD SUNKU
Published Jun 3, 2021, 12:00 am IST
Updated Jun 3, 2021, 12:10 am IST
Approximately 30,000 migrants are yet to receive the end of service benefits, according to activists
Many activists from south Asian countries came together and started the campaign 'Justice for Wage Theft'. (Photo: PTI/Representational Image)
Hyderabad: Most of the Gulf migrants who returned to India due to Covid-19 pandemic are yet to get their end of service benefits. They are clueless about how to get back those benefits. The Gulf Joint Action Committee (JAC) is now planning to fight for justice for migrants as many are under financial distress. They are planning to launch a campaign 'Justice for Wage Theft' soon for the purpose.

Approximately 30,000 migrants are yet to receive the end of service benefits, according to activists. Speaking to this newspaper, P Ravindra, a Gulf returnee, said, "I had a contract with a construction firm for four years. During the end of the contract due to the pandemic, I returned to India. As the Indian government had imposed a lockdown, I could not return and then my visa expired. The company asked me to resign. It has been a year since I submitted my resignation yet they didn't clear my end of service benefits. I have to get around Rs 2 lakh."

 

Ravindra who is the sole breadwinner of the family has to take care of his wife and three children including two daughters. Now he is going for labour work to eke out a living and has a debt of Rs 6 lakhs. If he gets the benefits from the construction company where he used to work, he is planning to clear his debts.

Another returnee Goli Naresh said, "I used to work as a carpenter and returned to India due to the pandemic. My father, mother and sister are dependent on me. I had the responsibility of performing my sister's marriage. With a lot of hope, I went to the Gulf to earn money. However, my dreams have been shattered due to the pandemic. I have worked for almost four years. The company didn't give me end of service benefits which is around Rs I lakh."

 

"Many of the Gulf migrants returned forgoing the service benefits. Vande Bharat flights started on May 7 and brought many of them back. The company even bought them tickets and sent them back," Mandha Bheem Reddy, president of Emigrants Welfare Forum, a member of Gulf JAC said.

Many activists from south Asian countries came together and started the campaign 'Justice for Wage Theft'.

Explaining the plan of action, Reddy said, "We would like to do justice to migrants. According to the same, during the initial phase, we are planning to write a letter to the respective companies. If they still don’t consider our requests, we are planning to influence them through Indian Embassy. If those too don't work, as a last resort we will wage a legal battle. We will go to the labour courts in the Gulf countries and file a petition."

 

Tags: telangana covid bulletin, telangana covid cases
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


In bleak times, 'villain' Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood's rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others.
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments.
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders' aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them.
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff.
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi.
Conditions ripe for onset of monsoon over Kerala on June 3: IMD

he IMD had predicted that monsoon would hit Kerala on May 31 with an error margin of plus or minus four days.

Cybercrooks thrive promising Covid drugs in Telangana

There might be several other such cases going unreported as well.

Telangana to receive heavy rains for next two days

Thunderstorms, lightning and heavy rain appear to be on the cards for the state over the next few days.

Indian-origin doctor is global coordinator for US President's Malaria Initiative

In the face of an 'unprecedented' crisis, Panjabi said he was humbled by the challenges the US the world faced to build back better.

CJI N.V. Ramana considering live telecast of apex court proceedings

Justice N.V. Ramana launches a mobile app to grant access to the media to court proceedings without having to come physically to the Supreme Court, to help in their job of reporting.
