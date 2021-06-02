Nation Other News 02 Jun 2021 Conditions ripe for ...
Nation, In Other News

Conditions ripe for onset of monsoon over Kerala on June 3: IMD

PTI
Published Jun 2, 2021, 8:51 pm IST
Updated Jun 2, 2021, 8:51 pm IST
According to the satellite imagery, there is an increase in cloudiness over the Kerala coast and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea
he IMD had predicted that monsoon would hit Kerala on May 31 with an error margin of plus or minus four days. ( Representational image/AP)
 he IMD had predicted that monsoon would hit Kerala on May 31 with an error margin of plus or minus four days. ( Representational image/AP)

New Delhi: Conditions are ripe for the southwest monsoon to make an onset over Kerala on June 3 after missing its normal onset date, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

It said spatial rainfall distribution has increased over Kerala and the westerly winds have strengthened in the lower levels over the south Arabian Sea.

 

According to the satellite imagery, there is an increase in cloudiness over the Kerala coast and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea.

"The conditions are likely to favour in further enhancement in rainfall activity over Kerala during next 24 hours. Hence, the monsoon onset over Kerala is likely to take place during the same period," the IMD said.

The normal date for arrival for monsoon over Kerala is June 1. The IMD had predicted that monsoon would hit Kerala on May 31 with an error margin of plus or minus four days. But on May 30, it said conditions were not ripe for the monsoon to hit Kerala the next day.

 

Monsoon is expected to be normal this year, the IMD said.

...
Tags: kerala monsoon, kerala floods, imd, south arabian sea, monsoon 2021
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)


Latest From Nation

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 16, the CM asked the Centre to make Covid-19 vaccines available in the open market for citizens willing to buy them. — By arrangement

Naveen Patnaik writes to CMs seeking consensus on centralised procurement of vaccine

A J&K government spokesman said the Army Chief and the lieutenant-governor at their Raj Bhavan meeting discussed the “recent internal security developments and prevailing security scenario” in the UT and “several internal and external security-related issues and their effective management”. — PTI

Army Chief visits Kashmir on eve of completion of 100 days of ceasefire with Pakistan

Flagging several other flaws in its vaccine policy -- including shortage of vaccine doses and problems faced by rural people in accessing vaccines -- the court also directed the Centre to give an outline for “how and when the Central government seeks to vaccinate the remaining population in phases 1, 2 and 3” . — PTI

Centre’s vaccination policy slammed as ‘irrational’ and ‘arbitrary’

It is yet to be confirmed whether Mr Bandyopadhyay, who had indicated on Tuesday he would respond to the notice on proper grounds, had sent his reply to the MHA as the three-day deadline ends on Thursday. — ANI

Didi to extend “full support” to ex-CS Alapan Bandyopadhyay



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Assam doctor assaulted after death of Covid patient; 3 held

Three persons were arrested in this connection. (Photo: Screengrab/Twitter)

Banks merger hits farmers in Telangana

Officials asked farmers to submit a copy of their Aadhaar card, new bank's passbook, agriculture land passbook immediately to agriculture officers or agriculture extension officers of respective mandals failing which they will lose out on Rythu Bandhu benefits.— Representational image

Netizens in awe as Hyderabad witnesses 22-degree Sun Halo on Telangana Formation Day

A round rainbow ring was formed around the sun. (Photo: Twitter/@weatherindia)

Stories of Hope | City app with all Covid resources at one place

Vensy Krishna, Medha Kadri, and Abhishek Anirudhan - the masterminds behind the app. (Photo: Instagram)

Cybercrooks thrive promising Covid drugs in Telangana

There might be several other such cases going unreported as well. (Representational Image/PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham