70th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

198,370

7,722

Recovered

95,754

3,892

Deaths

5,608

201

Maharashtra70013301082362 Tamil Nadu2349513170187 Delhi208348746523 Gujarat17217107801063 Rajasthan91006213199 Uttar Pradesh83615030222 Madhya Pradesh82835003358 West Bengal57722306325 Bihar3945174123 Andhra Pradesh3676237464 Karnataka3408132852 Telangana2792149188 Jammu and Kashmir260194631 Haryana2356105521 Punjab2301200044 Odisha210412459 Assam14862854 Kerala132760811 Uttarakhand9592225 Jharkhand6612965 Chhatisgarh5481211 Tripura4231730 Himachal Pradesh3401186 Chandigarh2972144 Manipur83110 Puducherry79250 Goa73500 Nagaland4300 Meghalaya28121 Arunachal Pradesh2010 Mizoram110 Sikkim100
Nation Other News 02 Jun 2020 Panic grips Malkajgi ...
Nation, In Other News

Panic grips Malkajgiri after barber tests positive for covid19

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADDY DEEKHSITH
Published Jun 2, 2020, 12:23 pm IST
Updated Jun 2, 2020, 12:23 pm IST
20 medical teams had conducted a fever survey of residents living in a one-kilometre radius of the shop
Representational image
 Representational image

 

Hyderabad: Days after barber shops were reopened in the city, the first case of a barber testing positive for covid-19 has emerged in the city.

 

The 48-year-old who owns the salon at Hanumanpet, Mallikarjunanagar, in Malkajgiri, and has two employees, opened a week ago. He had a fever and cough when he started work, but it was on Saturday morning that he suspected these could be Covid-19 symptoms and went for a check-up at a private hospital.

The hospital referred him to Fever Hospital in Nallakunta, where his samples were collected and sent for testing. On Sunday afternoon, the test came back positive.

The result was not intimated to the health department but the details were uploaded on the website by the Fever Hospital. Upon checking the data, the health department barricaded his house on Sunday at around 4.30 pm. The barricade was removed at 12.30 pm on Monday. The patient is undergoing treatment at Nature Cure hospital in Begumpet.

Tracing of persons who came in contact with the barber began and nine primary and secondary contacts, including his 40-year-old wife and 23-year-old son and his two employees and a five-year-old.

The barber has not revealed the names of his customers, though over 50 persons had a haircut or shave in the shop since he returned to work.

C Vijay Kumar, a resident of Malkajgiri, said that the removal of the barricade has created panic among residents. Even the medical camp at the spot has been shifted in less than 24 hours. "I spoke to the GHMC official in Malkajgiri about the removal of the medical camp and barricade but he says he cannot do anything about it and it is the people’s responsibility to take care of themselves,” Mr Kumar said.

When Deccan Chronicle asked health officials to comment, they said 20 medical teams had conducted a fever survey of residents living in a one-kilometre radius of the shop. After collecting the health details and phone numbers of the residents, the medical camp and barricade were removed.

However, some residents in the one-kilometre radius said that no medical staff had visited their homes and collected any data.

...
Tags: coronavirus in hyderabad, covid19, covid19 in telangana, barber
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Passengers sit in a train to reach their destination, during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. PTI photo

One lakh guest workers sent back home from Kerala during lockdown

Fishermen load nets onto their mechanized vessels at the fishing harbour in Visakhapatnam on Monday. Fishermen gear up for the deep sea fishing which starts from midnight on Tuesday after a banned period of 45 days. — DC photo

AP reports 105 fresh Covid-19 cases, two deaths

An ICMR team conducts surveillance in the view of COVID-19 outbreak at Balapur in Hyderabad. PTI photo

Six more succumb to coronavirus in Telangana

Representational image

OMC may postpone exams after two more medicos test positive for coronavirus



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
 

Taiwan has just 65 active, 440 total COVID-19 cases despite proximity to China. How?

In this image made from a video, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung speaks of the country's successful model in combating COVID-19 at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Taiwan. The minister, a doctor and former director of Taipei Medical University, held daily briefings, keeping the public informed and aware. With an approval rating of 91%, he has become the country’s most popular politician, even more than President Tsai ing-wen. (Photo | AP)
 

MS Dhoni’s new look shocks fans

MS Dhoni with daughter Ziva
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Leopard attacks two people in Nashik's Indira Nagar area

Leopard attack in Nashik, injures two people in Indira Nagar. (PTI Photo)

Now COVID reaches ICMR, senior scientist tests positive, building being sanitised

A message from the administration was sent to a section of employees, urging them to work from home as the ICMR headquarters is being sanitised, sources said.

Plastic trash piling up amid COVID, Telangana govt says use paper slips at ATM, shops

In a little over two months, non biodegradable waste has multiplied, with the civic corporation collecting over 1,000 metric tonnes daily.

9 Covid-19 victims discharged in Vizianagaram

Representational image (PTI)

31 doctors, 3 nurses have died of Covid-19

Representational image (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham