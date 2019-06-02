Cricket World Cup 2019

Kashmiri guide rescues tourists during rafting, dies

Dar had been working as a professional assistant guide for river rafting which is a popular adventure sport.
Tourist guide Rouf Ahmed Dar (Photo: ANI)
 Tourist guide Rouf Ahmed Dar (Photo: ANI)

Srinagar: Rouf Ahmed Dar, a Kashmiri tourist guide lost his life while rescuing 5 tourists after their rafting boat capsized in Lidder River in Pahalgam on May 31.

Dar's body was fished out the next morning from near Bhawani Bridge at Pahalgam in Anantnag district.

 

Rouf's brother who was on the boat with him during the mishap said the tourists insisted for rafting even after being warned about a rise in the water level. The boat flipped 2-3 minutes after it entered a rapid. Though Rouf rescued the tourists, he got stuck in the whirlpool and lost his life.

According to the manager of Adventure group, there were two guides in the boat already but owing to high water levels, Rouf and his brother went as 'extra guides'.

"Kashmir has a bad image when it comes to tourism, but Rouf has set an example. He made it clear that our guests are no less than our family members for us. He was the only earning member in his family and I appeal to the Governor to extend some help to his family members," said Rouf's neighbour.

Governor Satya Pal Malik saluted the valour of Dar describing him as 'a real-life hero' who sacrificed his life for saving lives of others.

Hailing from Yanaar, a scenic spot downstream Pahalgam, Dar had been working as a professional assistant guide for river rafting which is a popular adventure sport. He was a postgraduate and was the only earning member of his family.

Tags: kashmir
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


