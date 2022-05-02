Traffic cops to introduce new app to fix violators

The app will be installed in all tabs and mobile phones of traffic officials posted at 300-odd traffic junctions in the five zones in the city. — Representational image/DC

HYDERABAD: In order to check increasing traffic violations, the city police are coming up with a mobile phone app to record the time, date and location of violations. The app will be installed in all tabs and mobile phones of traffic officials posted at 300-odd traffic junctions in the five zones in the city.

The data recorded in the apps will be used as evidence of violation of rules. Earlier, traffic personnel used to take pictures of violators on tabs and mobile phones, but provided wrong locations many a time in their daily reports. In order to address this issue, the traffic police are planning to introduce the app, which includes global positioning system (GPS) data as suggested by the city traffic chief to his technical team.

Details would be collected from the traffic data storage department and vehicles of violators would be seized if the fine amount was not cleared then and there, the traffic police sources said.

“We were busy with bandobast duties during festivals in the recent past and were not able to focus on traffic violations. After Id-ul-Fitr, our officials will be completely involved in traffic maintenance. We have altered our strategy,” joint commissioner of police (traffic) A. V. Ranganath told Deccan Chronicle.

“We have previous records and data of violators who were booked earlier. Our officials, based on the data, will book cases and impose heavy penalties if required. We will detain the vehicles until the fine is cleared. The new app will be loaded with previous data so that it will be helpful in detecting previous violations,” Ranganath said.

On being asked about the drive against tinted glass and improper number plates, Ranganath said it would be intensified. “There will be no further discount on challans and the violators will not be spared,” he said.