Nation Other News 02 May 2022 Move to install larg ...
Nation, In Other News

Move to install larger idol at Mahankali temple sparks row

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY SAMUEL PAUL
Published May 2, 2022, 11:22 pm IST
Updated May 3, 2022, 9:00 am IST
Two idols to be connected with a gold string, which is said to endow the new idol with the same powers as that of the original deity
Senior Congress leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy at the Ujjaini Mahakali temple at Secunderabad, following reports that the management was all set to replace the idol of the Goddess. (Surender Reddy/DC)
 Senior Congress leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy at the Ujjaini Mahakali temple at Secunderabad, following reports that the management was all set to replace the idol of the Goddess. (Surender Reddy/DC)

HYDERABAD: The Ujjaini Mahankali temple in Secunderabad, home for the biggest Bonalu celebrations in the state, is planning to install a larger idol of the Goddess as the temple management believes that the existing idol is very small and cannot be seen easily by devotees who throng the temple during the annual festivities.

The Ujjaini Mahankali temple was established in 1815 by Suriti Appiah, who served in the British Army in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh. He vowed that he would build a temple for Mahankali in his hometown of Hyderabad if the plague that was wreaking havoc at that time in Ujjain subsided. It was from Ujjain that Appiah brought to the city a nine-inch tall stone idol of the deity and installed it at what is now famously known as Ujjaini Mahankali temple.

 

With the idol being small, the temple management has put into motion the process to install a new 5-foot 4-inch tall idol of the deity to be placed in front of the original idol. The two are to be connected with a gold string, which, according to the temple authorities, endows the new idol with the same powers as that of the original deity.

Senior Congress leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy, who rushed to the temple after learning about the plans, questioned the secrecy surrounding the exercise.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Shashidhar Reddy said, “This involves the faith of lakhs of devotees, generations of whom have been worshipping at this temple. The people believe that the power of this temple is derived from this deity. Now the management is installing a bigger idol in front of the main deity,” he said. “This is something we never heard of being done in any other temple.”

 

“We found a letter from the temple management to the commissioner of endowments saying that the founder family, trustees, the Pushpagiri Peetham’s swamiji and the Archakas of this temple have accepted this proposal,” he added. “The letter,” Shashidhar Reddy said, “also says that the move to install the new idol followed the instructions from minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav.”

“I question the management and the executive officer on the need for such secrecy and the hurry to complete the process before the Bonalu Jatara in July,” he said.

 

Gutta Manohar Reddy, the temple’s executive officer said, “We are going ahead after taking permission from the authorities concerned. The larger idol is for the benefit of devotees, who cannot view the idol during the Bonalu celebrations amidst the rush and from a distance, and also during normal times.”

...
Tags: ujjaini mahankali temple
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Ruckus in Jodhpur's Jalori Gate area (ANI)

Clashes hours before Eid in Rajasthan's Jodhpur; CM calls for peace

Political strategist Prashant Kishor — DC file image

TRS to mark 8-yrs of KCR as CM with massive outreach programme

Around three days back he informed his neighbours in the labour colony that the family was going to Tirupati. However, the chit company members received a shock on Monday when some of them received IP notices from Venkateshwarlu. — Representational image/DC

Chit fund owner vanishes with Rs 30 crore booty

The Qurrah was conducted by Ghouse Lafen, chairman of the state Haj committee in the presence of Md Imtiaz, principal secretary to the Minority Welfare department. — Representational image/PTI

1,201 pilgrims for Haj from Andhra Pradesh



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Peak shortage shoots up to 10.77 GW this week, deepens power crisis

Experts are of the view that the data clearly shows that there is a spurt in demand and peak shortage shot up in just few days which deepened the power crisis. (Representational Image/ PTI)

Rahul Gandhi releases CM Stalin's autobiography 'Ungalil Oruvan'

Rahul Gandhi released Stalin's biography

Depression over southwest Bay of Bengal, weather warning for AP, TN coast

On Friday and Saturday, squally weather (45-55 km/hr gusting to 65 km/hr) is likely over the North Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh coasts. (Representational image: DC)

PM hails contributions of Sree Narayana Guru in fight against caste discrimination

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 90th anniversary of Sivagiri pilgrimage & Golden Jubilee of Brahma Vidyalaya, in Thiruvananthapuram district. (PTI)

Indian nuns working in Kyiv running short on food, but remain determined to continue

The nuns defied a request to move to a safer place and chose to stay on in a war-torn Ukraine risking their lives to continue serving refugees and injured people (Representational image: AFP file)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->