Nation Other News 02 May 2021 Kukatpally land disp ...
Nation, In Other News

Kukatpally land dispute comes to High Court again

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 2, 2021, 9:45 am IST
Updated May 2, 2021, 10:54 am IST
Counsel for Aditya Constructions submitted that the farmers will lose their rights if the registrations were not cancelled
Prime Properties has submitted an affidavit that the land will not be handed over to any third party. — DC file photo
 Prime Properties has submitted an affidavit that the land will not be handed over to any third party. — DC file photo

HYDERABAD: The dispute over 74 acres of land at survey number 1007 of Kutatpally village in Ranga Reddy has once again reached the Telangana High Court.

Aditya Constructions, GPA holder of Pilli Mallaiah and five other farmers, who got relief from High Court for getting e-pattadar passbooks of the 74 acres land, has filed a contempt case against Prime Properties, which is claiming ownership over 1,500 acres of land in survey numbers 806, 1007, 1009, 1043 to 1065.

 

The GPA holder says despite court orders, Prime Properties has registered some extent of their property to third parties and urged the High Court to cancel these registrations. Counsel for Aditya Constructions submitted that the farmers will lose their rights if the registrations were not cancelled.

However, Prime Properties has submitted an affidavit that the land will not be handed over to any third party. It said it will maintain status quo until the court passes further orders of on the issue.

The High Court recorded the undertaking of Prime Properties and directed Registrar of Kukatpally to file an affidavit for allowing registrations on the said property. It then adjourned the case to July 9.

 

...
Tags: aditya constructions, prime properties hyderabad, 74 acre land dispute kukatpally, telangana high court, registrar of kukatpally
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Members of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party celebrate while holding a picture of DMK leader M.K. Stalin after their party's lead in major seats of the Tamil Nadu state legislative assembly elections at party headquarters in Chennai on May 2, 2021. (AFP)

DMK leads in 118 seats, minimum for a simple majority in Tamil Nadu Assembly

A Covid-19 coronavirus patient lies in an ambulance while waiting to get an admission in a hospital in New Delhi. (AFP)

India reports 3,92,488 new COVID-19 cases, 3,689 deaths

Ministers, K K Shailaja, A C Moideen, E Chandrasekharan, Kadakampally Surendran and M M Mani were leading in their respective constituencies, while their cabinet colleagues T P Ramakrishnan and J Mercykutty Amma are trailing. (Representational Image/PTI)

Ruling LDF continues to maintain lead in Kerala

By-election for the Tirupati Lok Sabha seat, held on April 17, was necessitated by the death of the YSRC's Balli Durgaprasad in September 2020. (Representational Image/DC)

Tirupati Bypolls: YSRC's M Gurumurthy leading with over 94,000 votes



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

ZojlLa Pass reopens: Big relief for Ladakh, Army

This year the ZojiLa Pass opened after a closure of 110 days, compared to an average of 150 days in previous years. — (Photo:PTI)

Amit Shah holds meeting with senior officials, reviews Covid-19 situation

Around 1,100 people travelled between Banihal and Baramulla railway stations as train services resumed in Kashmir after being suspended for around 11 months due to the Covid-19 pandemic. — PTI

Indian-origin doctor is global coordinator for US President's Malaria Initiative

In the face of an 'unprecedented' crisis, Panjabi said he was humbled by the challenges the US the world faced to build back better. (Image credit: Twitter/@rajpanjabi)

Yadadri queue complex by April 15, says Telangana CM

KCR witnessed a demo of lighting around the temple complex during nights. (DC Image)

IRCTC to resume cooked food supply to passengers in trains soon: Eastern Railway

The e-catering services will be restarted soon at Howrah, Sealdah, Kolkata, Durgapur, Asansol, Malda and Bhagalpur stations under the jurisdiction of the ER. Representational Image/PTI
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham