Kukatpally land dispute comes to High Court again

Prime Properties has submitted an affidavit that the land will not be handed over to any third party. — DC file photo

HYDERABAD: The dispute over 74 acres of land at survey number 1007 of Kutatpally village in Ranga Reddy has once again reached the Telangana High Court.

Aditya Constructions, GPA holder of Pilli Mallaiah and five other farmers, who got relief from High Court for getting e-pattadar passbooks of the 74 acres land, has filed a contempt case against Prime Properties, which is claiming ownership over 1,500 acres of land in survey numbers 806, 1007, 1009, 1043 to 1065.

The GPA holder says despite court orders, Prime Properties has registered some extent of their property to third parties and urged the High Court to cancel these registrations. Counsel for Aditya Constructions submitted that the farmers will lose their rights if the registrations were not cancelled.

However, Prime Properties has submitted an affidavit that the land will not be handed over to any third party. It said it will maintain status quo until the court passes further orders of on the issue.

The High Court recorded the undertaking of Prime Properties and directed Registrar of Kukatpally to file an affidavit for allowing registrations on the said property. It then adjourned the case to July 9.