Setback to Baahubali star Prabhas in land dispute with Telangana government

Hyderabad: In another setback to Tollywood actor Prabhas, the Telangana High Court has found fault with interim orders passed by a lower court which allowed him temporary possession of a property which the government says it owns.

The 2,083-square yard land parcel is located in Survey No. 5/3 at Raidurg Pan Maktha of Serlingampally in Ranga Reddy district. Prabhas said he bought the land years ago. He has a registered sale deed. He said the government had even accepted his application under a regularisation scheme in 2014.

Despite that, the land was seized and Prabhas approached the High Court in 2018 challenging the action.

The court ordered the government not to dismantle the building but rejected his plea to give him possession of the land. The title dispute was shifted to a trial court.

The trial court at Kukatpally granted interim injunction in favour of Prabhas till April 3. Due to the lockdown, all interim orders were extended till the first week of June.

Aggrieved with this, the revenue authorities filed a petition to vacate the order. When the plea was not heard, the government approached the High Court.

While dealing this plea, the division bench comprising chief justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and justice P. Naveen Rao observed that the order of the trial court was a mistake and possession of the property should not be with the actor.

The bench, however, directed the authorities not to demolish the property. It directed the trial court to immediately deal with the vacate application of the government and dispose of the case immediately on merits.