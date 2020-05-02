39th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

37,262

209

Recovered

10,021

217

Deaths

1,223

5

Maharashtra115061879485 Gujarat4721736236 Delhi3738116761 Madhya Pradesh2715524145 Rajasthan2666111662 Tamil Nadu2526131228 Uttar Pradesh232865442 Andhra Pradesh146340333 Telangana104446428 West Bengal79513933 Jammu and Kashmir6392478 Karnataka58925122 Punjab58510820 Kerala4983924 Bihar466983 Haryana3572414 Odisha153551 Jharkhand113213 Chandigarh8810 Uttarakhand57370 Assam43331 Chhatisgarh43360 Himachal Pradesh40302 Meghalaya12101 Puducherry850 Goa770 Manipur220 Tripura220 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
Entertainment Tollywood 02 May 2020 Setback to Baahubali ...
Entertainment, Tollywood

Setback to Baahubali star Prabhas in land dispute with Telangana government

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VUJJINI VAMSHIDHARA
Published May 2, 2020, 10:57 am IST
Updated May 2, 2020, 11:07 am IST
High Court rules that a lower court erred in giving him temp possession of the Raidurg property
Tollywood actor Prabhas
 Tollywood actor Prabhas

Hyderabad: In another setback to Tollywood actor Prabhas, the Telangana High Court has found fault with interim orders passed by a lower court which allowed him temporary possession of a property which the government says it owns.

The 2,083-square yard land parcel is located in Survey No. 5/3 at Raidurg Pan Maktha of Serlingampally in Ranga Reddy district. Prabhas said he bought the land years ago. He has a registered sale deed. He said the government had even accepted his application under a regularisation scheme in 2014.

 

Despite that, the land was seized and Prabhas approached the High Court in 2018 challenging the action.

The court ordered the government not to dismantle the building but rejected his plea to give him possession of the land. The title dispute was shifted to a trial court.

The trial court at Kukatpally granted interim injunction in favour of Prabhas till April 3. Due to the lockdown, all interim orders were extended till the first week of June.

Aggrieved with this, the revenue authorities filed a petition to vacate the order. When the plea was not heard, the government approached the High Court.

While dealing this plea, the division bench comprising chief justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and justice P. Naveen Rao observed that the order of the trial court was a mistake and possession of the property should not be with the actor.

The bench, however, directed the authorities not to demolish the property. It directed the trial court to immediately deal with the vacate application of the government and dispose of the case immediately on merits.

...
Tags: actor prabhas, tollwyood, seri lingampalli, raidurg, hyderabad land dispute, prabhas property, baahubali
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Entertainment

While Shahid has been wowing his wife with exceptional culinary skills, Mira recently took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note for all the kids out there, urging parents to take care of their children

A high-five for kids

Salman captioned the post, “Jacky got caught taking a pic chori chori chupke chupke... she took one more after that which she will post on her own! ”

The camera doesn’t lie!

Picture source: Instagram

'Love you papa': Riddhima Kapoor Sahni pays tribute to father

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik pays tribute to Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan with his sand art creation on the Puri beach. PTI photo

Irrfan Khan wife's eulogy will move you to tears



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Aarogya Setu world’s fastest app to reach 5 crore downloads, says Niti Aayog CEO

The Aarogya Setu app alerts people if any person in their vicinity has tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo | AFP)
 

Bengaluru grape farmers go direct to consumers, and movement spreads like wild fire

Consumers are getting their grapes at their doorstep for half the market price.
 

Rumble over royalty

'Chanakya' on DD National
 

Tired of uncooperative citizens, Hyderabad may extend lockdown till end of May

DC Photo
 

Sex workers are starving, would you help them?

Social workers warn of a spread of HIV if CSWs are forced to abandon safe-sex practices. (Photo: WHO)
 

You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

“Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference,” says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Tollywood

Director Teja enrols for WHO course

Director Teja

Allu Arjun talks to us about setting the right example in the society

Allu Arjun

‘Anushka is very sweet’

Tollywood actress Anushka Shetty. (Photo- Social Media)

We will bounce back: Chiranjeevi

Actor Chiranjeevi

Sid, Sharwa to share screen space

Siddharth
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham