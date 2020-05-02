39th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

37,262

209

Recovered

10,021

217

Deaths

1,223

5

Maharashtra115061879485 Gujarat4721736236 Delhi3738116761 Madhya Pradesh2715524145 Rajasthan2666111662 Tamil Nadu2526131228 Uttar Pradesh232865442 Andhra Pradesh146340333 Telangana104446428 West Bengal79513933 Jammu and Kashmir6392478 Karnataka58925122 Punjab58510820 Kerala4983924 Bihar466983 Haryana3572414 Odisha153551 Jharkhand113213 Chandigarh8810 Uttarakhand57370 Assam43331 Chhatisgarh43360 Himachal Pradesh40302 Meghalaya12101 Puducherry850 Goa770 Manipur220 Tripura220 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
Nation Other News 02 May 2020 New lockdown law say ...
Nation, In Other News

New lockdown law says OK to buy booze. But KCR regime ain't falling for it

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S A ISHAQUI
Published May 2, 2020, 10:36 am IST
Updated May 2, 2020, 10:45 am IST
The state desperately needs cash but nothing is more important than citizen's lives
A 2017 file photo of people queuing up to buy liquor at a vend in Hyderabad. (DC Photo)
 A 2017 file photo of people queuing up to buy liquor at a vend in Hyderabad. (DC Photo)

Hyderabad: The Centre may have extended the lockdown to May 17, but Telangana will have its own thoughts about it. The present phase of the lockdown in Telangana will run to May 7. So Telangana will take its own decision whether or not to extend it. The cabinet will meet on May 5 to take that decision.

Sources close to the government disclosed that after the Centre extended the lockdown on Friday, chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao consulted senior officers and cabinet colleagues and decided to take the final call on May 5.

 

The state’s considerations are not just pandemic related but also economic. Daily revenue by way of tax collections has plunged to a fraction of the normal. So liquor sales in particular look appealing to the K Chandrashekhar Rao government.

The Centre announced relaxations in liquor sales when it decided to extend the lockdown to May 17, but sources said the Chandra Shekar Rao government may not jump at it to open up the booze vends.

The chief minister is of the opinion that the government should move cautiously in that direction as the lives of citizens are paramount.

The Union Home Ministry in its directive stipulated that sale of liquor, paan, gutkha and tobacco, will be allowed with shops selling them while ensuring the do gaz ki doori policy. Also, no more than five persons are to be present in the shop at any given time. That is a rare sight at liquor vends in Telangana.

Sources in the government revealed that a majority of senior officials and the top brass of the state police are not in favour of opening up.

Keeping these view opinions in view the chief minister feels more detailed deliberations on allowing exemptions must be held.

