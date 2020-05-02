New lockdown law says OK to buy booze. But KCR regime ain't falling for it

Hyderabad: The Centre may have extended the lockdown to May 17, but Telangana will have its own thoughts about it. The present phase of the lockdown in Telangana will run to May 7. So Telangana will take its own decision whether or not to extend it. The cabinet will meet on May 5 to take that decision.

Sources close to the government disclosed that after the Centre extended the lockdown on Friday, chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao consulted senior officers and cabinet colleagues and decided to take the final call on May 5.

The state’s considerations are not just pandemic related but also economic. Daily revenue by way of tax collections has plunged to a fraction of the normal. So liquor sales in particular look appealing to the K Chandrashekhar Rao government.

The Centre announced relaxations in liquor sales when it decided to extend the lockdown to May 17, but sources said the Chandra Shekar Rao government may not jump at it to open up the booze vends.

The chief minister is of the opinion that the government should move cautiously in that direction as the lives of citizens are paramount.

The Union Home Ministry in its directive stipulated that sale of liquor, paan, gutkha and tobacco, will be allowed with shops selling them while ensuring the do gaz ki doori policy. Also, no more than five persons are to be present in the shop at any given time. That is a rare sight at liquor vends in Telangana.

Sources in the government revealed that a majority of senior officials and the top brass of the state police are not in favour of opening up.

Keeping these view opinions in view the chief minister feels more detailed deliberations on allowing exemptions must be held.