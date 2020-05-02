39th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

37,262

209

Recovered

10,021

217

Deaths

1,223

5

Maharashtra115061879485 Gujarat4721736236 Delhi3738116761 Madhya Pradesh2715524145 Rajasthan2666111662 Tamil Nadu2526131228 Uttar Pradesh232865442 Andhra Pradesh146340333 Telangana104446428 West Bengal79513933 Jammu and Kashmir6392478 Karnataka58925122 Punjab58510820 Kerala4983924 Bihar466983 Haryana3572414 Odisha153551 Jharkhand113213 Chandigarh8810 Uttarakhand57370 Assam43331 Chhatisgarh43360 Himachal Pradesh40302 Meghalaya12101 Puducherry850 Goa770 Manipur220 Tripura220 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
Nation Other News 02 May 2020 In Karnataka, green ...
Nation, In Other News

In Karnataka, green district back to red after a month's lull in new cases

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VITTAL SHASTRI
Published May 2, 2020, 12:12 pm IST
Updated May 2, 2020, 12:35 pm IST
After 30 days with no new cases, Davanagere began to ease curbs - until it all broke loose
Davanagere in Karnataka enjoyed green status for a month with no new corona cases being reported.
 Davanagere in Karnataka enjoyed green status for a month with no new corona cases being reported.

Hubballi: The mood has swung from relief to depression in Davangere, Karnataka in a matter of 30 days. The once-green district has now turned into a red zone with eight Covid-19 cases reported there this week after a lull of a month.

Things began to go awry earlier this week, and on Friday, the district recorded its first Covid-19 death, adding to Karnataka’s total of 23.

 

This was a 69-year old man who had a cardiac arrest after he was admitted in the district hospital complaining of a serious breathing problem. His son, three daughters-in-law, and a one-year-old grandson all tested positive for coronavirus on Friday.

The medical superintendent of the District Hospital, Dr Nagaraj said the deceased person had been undergoing treatment for high blood pressure and diabetes before he tested positive for coronavirus. He had been put on a ventilator on Wednesday.

Davanagere now has eight coronanvirus positives after three patients were discharged after recovery.

Things had been going well for more than 30 day with no new cases. Three corona cases, including the daughter of former Union minister G M Siddeshwar had recovered. People relieved a sigh of relief and the government began to ease some restrictions. But they are all back again.

Among the new positives are a 35-year-old nurse serving at the urban health centre in Davangere. She even attended upon a pregnant woman who delivered a baby on April 23.

Deputy commissioner Mahantesh Bilagi said that 20 persons who had a primary contact with the nurse have been identified and quarantined. He said health and police officials are now widening the search to secondary contacts.

"There is a possibility that the son of the virus-infected nurse visited the corona hotspot districts Vijayapur and Bagalkot. We are also looking at the travel history of the woman and her family members. We have sealed her entire locality of Basha Nagar and Jali Nagar,” Bilagi said.

Sources said the administration is finding it difficult to trace the travel history of virus-infected persons due to lack of cooperation from them. 

...
Tags: davanagere, green zone, red zone, coronavirus, covid-19 death, karnataka district
Location: India, Karnataka, Davangere


Latest From Nation

Amid the coronavirus crisis, the worst hit are the stranded labourers. (PTI)

Home Ministry issues further clarification on relaxations in green, orange zones

The central government will have to take everyone along: Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena to BJP: Forget communal politics, focus on post-lockdown economy

Residents shower petals on a woman police officer in Bengaluru in appreciation of the campaign against Covid-19 on Friday, May 1, 2020. (DC Photo by Satish B)

Three new deaths in Karnataka just as medical residents get restless

Representational image.

Bhopal's miracle baby: 12-day-old girl recovers from Covid-19, discharged



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Aarogya Setu world’s fastest app to reach 5 crore downloads, says Niti Aayog CEO

The Aarogya Setu app alerts people if any person in their vicinity has tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo | AFP)
 

Bengaluru grape farmers go direct to consumers, and movement spreads like wild fire

Consumers are getting their grapes at their doorstep for half the market price.
 

Rumble over royalty

'Chanakya' on DD National
 

Tired of uncooperative citizens, Hyderabad may extend lockdown till end of May

DC Photo
 

Sex workers are starving, would you help them?

Social workers warn of a spread of HIV if CSWs are forced to abandon safe-sex practices. (Photo: WHO)
 

You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

“Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference,” says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

IAS officer from Bhopal among nine positive for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh

Police officials distribute fruits among their colleagues on duty manning the lockdown in Bhopal. (PTI)

3,000 individuals being tested daily to check for virus in Gujarat

Representational image (PTI)

See how this district stayed corona-free although surrounded by hotspots

Chamarajanagar, a coronavirus-free district in Karnataka, is surrounded by several Covid-19 hotspots. (Photo: Vijeth N Bharadwaj)

SC seeks Centre's response on PIL against lay-offs, salary cuts in media industry

Supreme Court issued a notice to government and others on PIL against lay-offs and salary cuts in media industry. (PTI Photo)

Here's how ambulance difficulties are killing non-Covid-19 patients

People are hesitating to call an ambulance in time due to fear of coronavirus, and due to the drivers' hesitation. (DC Photo by SSR)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham