Patient bitten by rats at MGM hospital dies

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PULI SHARAT KUMAR
Published Apr 2, 2022, 11:57 pm IST
Updated Apr 3, 2022, 8:55 am IST
Sources said Srinivas, who had lost a large amount of blood due to injuries caused by rats, did not respond to treatment
The patient, P. Srinivas, who was suffering from respiratory and kidney-related complications, was shifted to the NIMS on Friday evening. — Representational image/DC
HANAMKONDA: A 42-year-old patient who was bitten by rodents in the MGM Hospital here died at midnight on Friday while undergoing treatment at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad. The rat-bite incident had resulted In the transfer of the MGM Hospital superintendent and suspension of two doctors.

The patient, P. Srinivas, who was suffering from respiratory and kidney-related complications, was shifted to the NIMS on Friday evening to provide better medical treatment.

 

Sources said Srinivas, who had lost a large amount of blood due to injuries caused by rats, did not respond to treatment. After completing the post mortem, the body was sent to his native place of Bheemaram in Hasanparthy mandal in Hanamkonda district.

Newly-appointed MGM Hospital superintendent, Dr Chandrasekhar, said that Srinivas did not die of rat bite but was on dialysis. He suffered a cardiac arrest and died on Friday night. Before joining the MGM Hospital, many internal organs of Srinivas were severely damaged, Dr Chandrasekhar informed.

 

Meanwhile, the family members of Srinivas alleged that he had died because of the negligence of the MGM Hospital staff who did not prevent rats from entering the Respiratory Intensive Care Unit (RICU) and who did not provide immediate treatment.

Jyothi, wife of Srinivas, alleged that after spending huge amounts of money for the treatment of her husband, they were facing economic problems. Now with the demise of her husband who was the sole breadwinner of the family, they were thrown to the road. “The government, by understanding our problems, must help our family,” she urged.

 

Location: India, Telangana


