Panel to look into pollution charges against SCCL

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | TUSHAR KAUSHIK
Published Apr 2, 2022, 10:12 am IST
Updated Apr 2, 2022, 10:44 am IST
Gedam Dilip Kumar and Lekuri Nagesh allege that ‘indiscriminate’ blasting by SCCL in Tiryani mandal was causing air and noise pollution
Hyderabad: The National Green Tribunal (NGT), based on a complaint filed by two individuals from Komaram Bheem Asifabad district, has constituted a committee to look into allegations against Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL), which is accused of causing air, land and water pollution in district’s Tiryani mandal.

The first application filed by Gedam Dilip Kumar and Lekuri Nagesh alleges that ‘indiscriminate’ blasting being carried out at the company’s unit in Tiryani mandal was causing air and noise pollution.

 

The applicants claim that minerals being collected by Singareni Collieries Company Ltd are being dumped in open areas in utter disregard for environmental protection rules.

As coal mining is not adequately protected during monsoon, the run-off from the mining area percolates into the ground and affects the quality of the ground water besides polluting nearby water bodies. They also claim that large amounts of dust produced at the unit are deposited in nearby agricultural fields, which is affecting soil quality and fertility of the land.

Based on a complaint, the Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) had earlier inspected the area and issued certain directions to SCCL, which had not implemented them.

 

The applicants sought constitution of a committee to deal with the allegations and provide rehabilitation and resettlement to people affected by SCCL’s activities.

