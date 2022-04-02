Hyderabad to witness IAF’s aerobatics today

The Suryakiran team will be performing their final aerobatics display for the year 2021-22 at the Air Force Station at Hakimpet as part of the Chetak helicopters celebrations, which is to be attended among others, by defence minister Rajnath Singh. (Representational Image: DC)

HYDERABAD: Citizens of Hyderabad could be in for a roaring treat in the skies over the city on Saturday with the famous Suryakiran, the Indian Air Force’s aerobatics team, planning a fly-past over various parts of the city. The Suryakiran team is in the city to take part in the ministry of defence’s celebrations marking 60 years of Chetak helicopter, for many years the workhorse of the Air Force.

The Suryakiran team, with nine Hawk MK 132 aircraft manufactured under licence from British aerospace company BAE systems by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, will be performing their final aerobatics display for the year 2021-22 at the Air Force Station at Hakimpet as part of the Chetak helicopters celebrations, which is to be attended among others, by defence minister Rajnath Singh.

In addition to aerobatics displays, the Suryakiran team also holds fly-pasts over cities ‘to inspire and motivate’ youth, the IAF said in a release on Friday. As part of this activity, the Suryakiran team will be flying over the city of Hyderabad on Saturday afternoon. Not just that, the team also threw in a challenge for photography enthusiasts from the city to take pictures of the fly-past with the promise of a prize for the best picture.

According to the team, the fly-past over the city will start from the Air Force Academy at Dindigul, and then fly to Air Force Station at Hakimpet. From there, the team will fly to Hussainsagar lake and then on to University of Hyderabad. After that, the Suryakiran team, will fly over the Golconda Fort and the National Police Academy, before taking a turn towards the Falaknuma Palace. From Falaknuma, the team will fly over Charminar, then the Salar Jung Museum, and head back to Dindigul via Hussainsagar lake and the Begumpet airport.

The fly-past will last for just 21 minutes.