Metro in Hyderabad set to get faster now
Nation, In Other News

Metro in Hyderabad set to get faster now

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 2, 2022, 11:53 pm IST
Updated Apr 3, 2022, 7:53 am IST
It is expected that the journey time on Corridor 3 (Nagole to Raidurg) would be reduced by about six minutes
As part of safety checks, speed trials were conducted. Satisfied that the systems were compliant to safety regulations, the CMRS authorised deployment of the upgraded software. — DC Image
Hyderabad: In a major step ahead, L&T Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (L&TMRH) will now operate its trains at a top speed of 80 kmph from the current speed of 70 kmph following a system upgrade. This is expected to reduce travel time.

It is expected that the journey time on Corridor 3 (Nagole to Raidurg) would be reduced by about six minutes; by around four minutes on Corridor 1 (Miyapur to LB Nagar), and by about 1.15 minutes on corridor 2 (MGBS to JBS). The system upgrade is likely to improve rail-wheel interaction on sharp curves thereby reducing screeching and vibrations to considerable levels.

 

L&TMRHL said in a statement that it had recently undertaken modifications to its signalling software to harness the full speed potential of its metro system. These software upgrades and system compliance were inspected by Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety S. Janak Kumar Garg from March 28 to 30.

As part of safety checks, speed trials were conducted. Satisfied that the systems were compliant to safety regulations, the CMRS authorised deployment of the upgraded software.

Speaking on the occasion, K.V.B. Reddy, managing director and CEO of L&TMRHL, said, “Having been authorised by CMRS, we would now be ramping up the metro systems to full speed potential thus saving time between the terminal stations, leading to a better passenger experience.”

 

Sudhir Chiplunkar, Chief Operating Officer, L&TMRHL,said, “The signalling software upgrade would enable us to fully utilise the system’s potential leading to better operational efficiency and effectiveness.”

Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad








