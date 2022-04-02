Coal production at SCL hit for 3rd consecutive year

The Covid19 impact was evident in coal production for the third consecutive year at Singareni Collieries. The SCCL failed to achieve its target in coal production in 2021-22. — DC file image

Kothagudem: Yellandu and Manuguru areas in Kothagudem region in Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) crossed their targets in coal production for 2021-22. Kothagudem region achieved its production target for the financial year. However, only four areas out of 12 achieved their targets.

The Yellandu area stood first in SCCL by achieving 117 per cent coal production and Manuguru and Ramagundum-2 areas were in the second slot with 107 per cent target achievement, while Ramagundum-3 was at fourth place with 106 per cent coal production.

Kothagudem region achieved more than 15.66 million tonnes of coal production against a target of 13.16 million tonnes. It was 20 per cent more than the set target.

The Covid19 impact was evident in coal production for the third consecutive year at Singareni Collieries. The SCCL failed to achieve its target in coal production in 2021-22. The coal production in 2021-22 was 64.80 million tonnes against 70 million tonnes. It accounted for 91.6 per cent of the target.

The SSCL coal production in 2020-21 was 50.58 million tonnes against the 67.5 million tonnes target. In terms of percentage, it was only 74.93 per cent. The coal production in 2019-20 was 48.50 million tonnes or 71.8 per cent of the target of 67.5 million tonnes. The coal mines remained closed in first and second waves of Covid19.