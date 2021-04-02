Mercury inches past 44ºC in Telangana; Met department issues advisory

Heat wave conditions very likely to occur at isolated pockets in the districts of Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Suryapet, Nalgonda, Mahbubnagar and Nagarkurnool. — Representational image

Hyderabad: In a warning issued for the next 24 hours, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of high temperatures in a few districts, even as the mercury inched past the 44ºC mark. On Thursday the hottest place in the state was Garimellapadu which recorded 44.1ºC , followed by Mulakalapally and Burgampahad (44ºC), and Julurpad (43.8ºC).

In the city, the warmest place was Viratnagar DMRL at 39.9ºC, which was followed by Machabolaram (39.7ºC), Patigadda and Narayanguda (35.5ºC).

The IMD in its warning said: “Heat wave conditions very likely to occur at isolated pockets in the districts of Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Suryapet, Nalgonda, Mahbubnagar and Nagarkurnool.”

Officials said there is increased likelihood of heat illness symptoms in people who are either exposed to sun for a prolonged period or are doing heavy work. There will be high health concern for vulnerable people — infants, elderly, people with chronic diseases.’

“Due to Increase of heat conditions and maximum temperatures rise during 12 noon to 3 pm, the public is advised not to go outside during the period,” it said and recommended intake of liquids like oral rehydration salts (ORS) and water. It advised people to stay in cool and shaded areas, avoid heat exposure and dehydration.

However, there could be good news ahead. According to a seasonal outlook released by the IMD for April, May and June, the maximum temperature in the state would be slightly less than the normal values.

“Over Telangana maximum temperatures are likely to be slightly less to the normal value (-0.17) during April to June with a probability of 40 to 50 per cent,” said IMD director Dr K. Nagaratna.