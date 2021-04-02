Heatwave continues to sweep coastal Andhra Pradesh

The IMD said the conditions would continue till Sunday, when thunderstorms were expected to lash the coast under the influence of a trough over north coastal Andhra Pradesh. (Representational Photo: PTI)

Visakhapatnam: Heatwave conditions continued in the coastal Andhra Pradesh with the temperature 6º Celsius above normal in some places on Thursday. The IMD said the conditions would continue till Sunday, when thunderstorms were expected to lash the coast under the influence of a trough over north coastal Andhra Pradesh.

The report said the heatwave persisted in isolated pockets of Krishna, Guntur and Prakasam district and in some places in East and West Godavari district.

On Friday, Chittoor district might experience heatwave conditions in some isolated places.

Thunderstorms and gusty winds and lightning are expected in north coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam from Saturday to Monday due to the trough.

State Disaster Relief Fund commissioner K. Kannababu in a release from Amaravati said that 207 mandals will experience heatwave and severe heatwave conditions in 148 mandals on Friday. Of these, 33 mandals would be in Guntur, 24 in Krishna, 18 each in West Godavari and Vizianagaram, 16 in East Godavari, 15 in Visakhapatnam and 10 in Srikakulam.

He alerted the district administrations, which are likely to experience the severe weather conditions, to prepare relief measures.

The highest temperature was recorded in Tirupati with 43ºC, 4.6 degrees above the normal for this time of the year, Amaravati and Nellore 42.6ºC, Vijayawada 42.8ºC, 5.8ºC above normal, Kavali 6.1ºC above normal at 41.4ºC, Ongole 42.3ºC at 6.7ºC above normal, Visakhapatnam was comfortable at 32ºC.

Meanwhile, the low-pressure area over the south Andaman Sea persisted along with an associated cyclonic circulation. It is likely to become more marked over the central Andaman Sea during the next 12 hours and is likely to concentrate into a depression during the subsequent 24 hours. It is likely to move north-eastwards towards the Myanmar coast.

The north-south trough from Jharkhand to north Coastal Andhra Pradesh has become less marked.