Fires frequent in Nallamala forests of Kurnool circle

KURNOOL: Nallamala forests are witnessing frequent fires, almost on a daily basis. On Thursday alone, 30 fire incidents had been recorded by forest officials in Nandyal, Kurnool and Proddatur regions of Kurnool circle. Kadapa division reported 40 fires.

Nandyal DFO Sambangi Venkatesh said since Nallamala is a deciduous forest, lot of litter piles up overnight, which gets burnt either naturally or through human intervention. He said forest fires are being closely monitored to contain them quickly.

Forest stretches in Nallamala near Pacharla and Giddalur fringe have been regularly witnessing forest fires in the past one week. People residing close to forest lines are apprehensive about damage to their properties, as fires during night times are a risky affair.

The Nandyal DFO pointed out that as Nallamala forest is over a rocky terrain, it witnesses only ground fires regularly from December to April every year. When compared to last year’s more than 1,000 fire incidents, instances have been lesser this year, he said.

Apart from ground staff, satellite imagery is also being used to detect fires. Forest department gets satellite imagery six times a day. This helps them react and control the fire quickly.

Forest fires occur due to lighting, stones rolling down owing to simians or other animals, or due to negligent humans, said the DFO.