Covid cases in Telangana cross 100

Hyderabad: Twelve more Covid-19 cases were reported in Telangana, taking the total coronavirus cases in the state to 107.

Of these, the government said 88 were active cases, which are under treatment.

Though the government claimed one more death due to deadly virus infection on Wednesday, it has reduced the total number of deaths to five from six, without offering an explanation.

A state-wide manhunt for missing Tablighi Jamaat’s Markaz attendees, flared tempers at two hospitals and advice from the state to the Centre that it should be “more active” when it comes to controlling coronavirus made Wednesday a mixed bag for Telangana in its fight against Covid.

The day’s developments included arrival of personal protection equipment kits from the Centre and the state’s own purchases, prophylactic pills for the doctors treating Covid-19 cases, and a claim by health minister Etala Rajendar that Telangana was the “role model for the country” when it comes to tackling coronavirus and that “the Centre should also be more active”.

He claimed that it was the state police which was quick off the block to alert the Centre over the connection between Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi and possibility of spread of Covid-19 disease from those who attended an event betw-een March 13 and 15.

It may be recalled that the Jamaat’s connection came to the fore with the taking into custody of 10 Indonesian preachers in Karimangar earlier in March, whose travel history included a stay at the Tablighi Jamaat.

He appealed to everyone who attended the Markaz and returned to the state to visit a government hospital and inform the staff so tests can be performed.