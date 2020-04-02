Nation Other News 02 Apr 2020 32 Nizamuddin attend ...
Nation, In Other News

32 Nizamuddin attendees in Delhi test positive for coronavirus

ANI
Published Apr 2, 2020, 12:54 pm IST
Updated Apr 2, 2020, 12:54 pm IST
A total of 700 possibly infected and confirmed cases of COVID-19 are in different hospitals
Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain (ANI)
 Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain (ANI)

New Delhi: Thirty-two people tested positive on Wednesday in Delhi, and out of these, 29 had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Nizamuddin.

A total of 700 possibly infected and confirmed cases of COVID-19 are in different hospitals, informed Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday.

 

A huge religious gathering was held at the Markaz building in Nizamuddin between March 13 and March 15. The event came into the spotlight after multiple coronavirus cases were confirmed amongst those who attended the event.

An FIR has been registered against Tablighi Jamaat head Maulana Saad and others under the Epidemic Disease Act 1897 in Delhi.

A total of 2,361 people were brought out from the Markaz in a joint operation by authorities which lasted for over 36 hours, following which the South Delhi Municipal Corporation carried out the sanitisation of the premises and nearby areas.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country now stands at 1965, out of these 151 people have been cured/discharged while 50 people have died so far, as per the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

...
Tags: health minister satyendar jain, markaz, coronavirus (covid-19)
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Keralites stranded in the UK — DC photo

AI special flight transporting foreigners home may not bring back stranded Indians

Representational Image. (PTI)

2 Tablighi Jamaat attendees test positive for Covid19 in Rameswaram

Three sentenced to 3-day imprisonment for violating lockdown. (photo- PTI)

Three sentenced to 3-day imprisonment for violating lockdown in Pune

Representational image (AP file photo)

Domestic violence cases on the rise since lockdown: NCW



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hera Pheri, two decades later

A still from Phir Hera Pheri
 

Humour in times of distress

The burqa-clad Nazma Aapi’s political commentary has made Saloni Gaur a national sensation
 

Buying ventilators? It is sheer stupidity, say experts

Representational image
 

Download this MIT app to join efforts to trace the coronavirus route map in your area

The free and open-source prototype Private Kit app was developed by teams at MIT and Harvard as well as software engineers of Facebook and Uber who worked on it in their free time.
 

These COVID-19 trackers map the spread of infection by country, state and district

A screenshot of covindia.netlify.com shows a timelapse map of infections spreading through districts.
 

Quarantine in the lap of nature: Villagers camp in forest to elude Covid-19

These villagers of Markhal in Karnataka are camping in the forests of Charmadi Ghat in Mudigere in Chikkamagaluru district to stay out of reach of Covid-19.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Madhya Pradesh clocks five more new coronavirus cases as 21-day lockdown begins

A Bhopal Municipal Corporation worker sprays disinfectant in a residential area to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus during lockdown, in Bhopal, Tuesday, March 24, 2020. (Photo | PTI)

India may send back foreigners stranded in Goa to their countries

Representational imahe (PTI)

Air India suspends contracts of 200 re-employed pilots

Coronavirus crisis has been another headache for Air India (PTI)

British media gives bad press to quarantine facilities in Kerala

A glimpse into the interiors of quarantine facility run by the Southern Naval Command to combat COVID-19 in Kochi. (PTI)

Covid cases in Telangana cross 100

Representational image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham