Country’s largest hardware prototyping facility, T-Works, kicks off

“T-Works is the place where your idea converts into a working prototype, a product for the market... We are open to anyone and everyone who wants to make and innovate. Innovators can come from anywhere — from start-ups, from MSME, from large corporations, schools, colleges or rural India. Sujai Karmapur CEO, T-Works." (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Foxconn chairman and CEO Young Liu inaugurated T-Works, India’s largest hardware prototyping centre, along with IT minister K.T. Rama Rao on Thursday.

The inauguration of the 78,000-square-foot facility took place via a kabuki drop (a curtain drop), as over 1,000 CEOs, entrepreneurs and other stakeholders watched.

Young expressed his amazement at the speed with which the world-class facility was built. Young said: “T-Works, as a concept, is incredible. With such a facility, people can do so many things. I am impressed by the speed with which this world class facility has been built. I am amazed by the kind of development that has happened in Telangana in the last seven years.”

Emphasising the essence of collaboration, Liu committed to partner with T-Works by donating an SMT (surface mount technology) line, used for assembling high-end electronic circuit boards.

Rama Rao said, “T-Works has developed significant products, including ventilators, electric vehicles and agricultural innovation in collaboration with rural innovators using the state-of-the-art equipment. This is a testament to the kind of product innovation and design thinking that is bound to happen at this world class facility.”

The IT minister also talked about the power of collaboration between countries like India and Taiwan. “IT, for me, not only stands for information technology, it also represents India and Taiwan. With India’s software prowess and Taiwan’s hardware expertise, we can lead an industrial revolution and enable youngsters to come up with world-class products.”

Rama Rao felicitated Young and talked about the long-term association with Foxconn in future.

T-Works CEO Sujai Karmapur shared the facility’s vision — of enabling product innovation and design thinking — and committed to multiplying the worth of equipment from Rs 11.5 crore to Rs 110 crore by the year-end.

He said, “T-Works is not only a foundational step in the scheme of an industrial revolution, but a giant leap for the entrepreneurs and makers who will take us there. It’s not just the building and the equipment, it’s the know-how that comes with the 60-member strong team. Collaboration among various disciplines is the value that we bring at T-Works.”

The event was also attended by industry partners, including Qualcomm, Vasantha Tools, Huawei and Mouser Electronics, who were felicitated by Jayesh Ranjan, principal secretary, IT.

Project: T-Works

T-Works calls itself India’s largest fully integrated hardware prototyping centre

78,000-square foot facility developed on 4.79-acre campus.

T-Works says it aims to create a culture of hobbyists, makers, and innovators to explore and experiment

It expects to facilitate transition from prototyping to products with active collaboration

It also provides talent development and upskilling

T-Works provides over 200 industry-grade tools worth Rs 11.5 crore.