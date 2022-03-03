Lord Shiva’s Rathotsavam passes of smoothly in Srikalahasti

Large throngs of devotees witnessed the Rathotsavam, the major religious celebration marking the annual Brahmotsavams of the Srikalahasteeswara Swamy temple at Srikalahasti.(Photo: Twitter @srikalahasti01)

TIRUPATI: Large throngs of devotees witnessed the Rathotsavam, the major religious celebration marking the annual Brahmotsavams of the Srikalahasteeswara Swamy temple at Srikalahasti in Chittoor district on Wednesday.

As part of the age-old temple tradition, the deity of Lord Vayulingeswara along with that of Goddess Gangadevi in one ratham and of Goddess Gnana Prasunamba in another were taken in a colourful procession in the mada streets. The huge gathering of devotees urged the procession on.

The four mada streets encircling the temple were swarmed by the devotees from various parts of AP and the neighbouring states of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The main event started around 10.30 in the morning. The procession wended its way through the streets and returned to the base by afternoon.

Elaborate arrangements by the temple administration and police ensured the Rathotsavam was held smoothly despite the huge rush of devotees. The annual Brahmotsavams that took off with Ankurarpanam on February 24 would draw to a close with the Pallaki Seva on March 7.