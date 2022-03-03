Nation Other News 02 Mar 2022 Lord Shiva’s R ...
Nation, In Other News

Lord Shiva’s Rathotsavam passes of smoothly in Srikalahasti

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 3, 2022, 12:08 am IST
Updated Mar 3, 2022, 12:08 am IST
The four mada streets encircling the temple were swarmed by the devotees from various parts of AP and the neighbouring states
Large throngs of devotees witnessed the Rathotsavam, the major religious celebration marking the annual Brahmotsavams of the Srikalahasteeswara Swamy temple at Srikalahasti.(Photo: Twitter @srikalahasti01)
 Large throngs of devotees witnessed the Rathotsavam, the major religious celebration marking the annual Brahmotsavams of the Srikalahasteeswara Swamy temple at Srikalahasti.(Photo: Twitter @srikalahasti01)

TIRUPATI: Large throngs of devotees witnessed the Rathotsavam, the major religious celebration marking the annual Brahmotsavams of the Srikalahasteeswara Swamy temple at Srikalahasti in Chittoor district on Wednesday.

As part of the age-old temple tradition, the deity of Lord Vayulingeswara along with that of Goddess Gangadevi in one ratham and of Goddess Gnana Prasunamba in another were taken in a colourful procession in the mada streets. The huge gathering of devotees urged the procession on.

 

The four mada streets encircling the temple were swarmed by the devotees from various parts of AP and the neighbouring states of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The main event started around 10.30 in the morning. The procession wended its way through the streets and returned to the base by afternoon.

Elaborate arrangements by the temple administration and police ensured the Rathotsavam was held smoothly despite the huge rush of devotees. The annual Brahmotsavams that took off with Ankurarpanam on February 24 would draw to a close with the Pallaki Seva on March 7.

 

...
Tags: rathotsavam, brahmotsavam, srikalahasteeswara swamy vari devasthanam, srikalahasti
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati


Latest From Nation

News

Class X student beaten to death by classmates

High tension prevailed in Manthani at the site of unfinished two-bedroom houses when people claiming to be applicants came to evacuate another set of people who had already occupied the houses and put their locks on them. (DC file photo)

Ruckus as people occupy unfinished 2BHK houses

Counting of offerings made in the 497 hundis placed at various points has been going on since February 22 at the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). (Representational Image/ DC)

Medaram hundi counting to restart today

Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy. (By arrangement)

AP sends representatives to Poland, Hungary for safe return of stranded people



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

I-T dept searches Chinese telecom major Huawei's office in Delhi, Bengaluru

Huawei said its operations in the country were

Retired HC Judge K L Manjunath no more

Retired High Court judge Justice K L Manjunath. (DC Image)

Protests over young student leader's murder in West Bengal; Police role under scanner

The police initiated a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code but no one has been arrested so far. (Representational Image/DC File)

Rahul Gandhi releases CM Stalin's autobiography 'Ungalil Oruvan'

Rahul Gandhi released Stalin's biography

SC collegium recommends Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari as Madras HC Chief Justice

Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari, Madras High Court new Chief Justice. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->